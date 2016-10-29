29°
News

Frequent spitter returned to jail

Geoff Egan
| 29th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN IPSWICH woman who has been jailed 24 times before is back behind bars after setting fire to items in a boarding house and repeatedly spitting on police and prison officers.

Tammy Maree Duffy pleaded guilty at the Brisbane District Court to charges of wilful damage, endangering a property by fire, stealing and 13 counts of serious assault.

The court heard Duffy had been previously convicted 22 times for assaulting police and corrective service staff.

Duffy, 42, was arrested for shoplifting on October 17, 2014 - just two days after she had been placed on parole at the Ipswich District Court for spitting at police officers and lighting items on fire.

Duffy was released on bail to a boarding house where, over a period of weeks, she set fire to two mattresses, a pillow, books, a container and curtains.

A fellow resident received burns when putting out the curtains.　

When police arrested Duffy for lighting the fires she resisted and spat on an officer. After being returned to prison she repeatedly spat on prison officers and threw hot tea at two guards.

On a separate occasion when an officer tried to place a spit hood over Duffy's head she bit the officer's finger.

The court heard Duffy has a range of mental health conditions and a chromosomal abnormality that impacts how she controls impulses.

Defence barrister Janice Crawford told the court that prison was not having an impact on Duffy and said her client had asked to be released on a suspended prison sentence.

Ms Crawford said Duffy had spent seven months alone in the prison's detention unit. During those seven months Duffy had to be restrained and a spit hood placed over her head twice a day when officers entered her cell.

Judge Paul Smith said despite the recent public outcry regarding spit hoods in juvenile detention facilities there were times when they were needed.

An emotional Duffy held her fists to her eyes and cried out "No” when Judge Smith said he would be sending her back to jail.

She was sentenced to three years prison and will be eligible to apply for release on parole after nine months behind bars.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  assault court prison spitting tammy maree duffy

RSPCA slams 'diabolical' animal neglect

RSPCA slams 'diabolical' animal neglect

IT'S one of the worst cases of neglect the RSPCA has seen. An American staffy found starved, injured and scared.

Man avoids jail following meat cleaver incident

A Coast pensioner has been refused bail after being charged with drug trafficking.

Court heard he brandished knives and threatened to kill neighbours

Workers have a win

WHAT NEXT: Federal Member for Agriculture Joel Fitzgibbon, AMIEU representatives Warren Earle and Matt Journeaux and Member for Blair Shayne Neumann discuss the future of JBS workers.

JBS workers have had an increase in shifts

Gallery: The price of school formal glamour

Kimberley Brown wearing a formal dress from Von's Gorgeous Gowns with her mum Michelle Brown.

The glitz, glamour and expense of school formals

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Range of antiques on display today

The Ipswich Antiques and Collectables Fair at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

The fair features sellers from across Queensland and NSW

Where to trick or treat in Ipswich this Halloween

Plenty of kids will be dressing up again this year.

HERE are some of the streets ready to celebrate

Things to do this weekend

ON STAGE: Dragon play the Ipswich Civic Centre tonight.

See an Oz rock icon, take in a play, or visit a musuem

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

MILEY Cyrus confirmed she is once again engaged to Liam Hemsworth but confessed she doesn't always wear her ring because it doesn't match her eccentric style

Former Oasis frontman threw popcorn at his brother

The Gallagher brothers have famously feuded for many years.

Oasis brothers still haven't made up

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

OUR SAY: Why musicians should be called 'tradies'

Should bands be paid every time they play? Journalist and musician Tom Gillespie thinks so.

We need to change the way we think about musicians.

The Kardashian sex tape has gone virtual reality

Vivid make Kim Kardashian West sex tape a virtual reality experience

Mariah Carey and James Packer discussing relationship

Mariah Carey and James Packer are discussing how to work things out

January Jones: Take time away from your phone

January Jones needs time away from her phone

Equestrian Retreat

292 Kuss Road, Lower Mount Walker 4340

Rural 3 1 10 $599,000...

This property is well set up for the horse enthusiast whatever your forte maybe. It's located 20 minutes from Ipswich, Amberley Air Base and approx10 minutes from...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $305,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

This Will Catch Your Eye

65 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000...

In a market saturated with many quality homes be sure to put this one on your list before it is too late. Located in the sort after area of Yamanto this lowset...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My owner says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!