FREE: Movies in the park back in 2017

SEARCHING: The character Dory, voiced by Ellen Degeneres, in a scene from the movie Finding Dory. Supplied by Disney.Photo contributed.

FREE movies are coming to open-air screens across four Ipswich suburbs.

Heritage Bank Movies in the Park kicks off again in February for its 11th season.

The free program is family-friendly and last year attracted more than 2000 people.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said Movies in the Park had become one of Ipswich's most popular annual community events since its launch in 2007.

"These are tremendous events - a summer's evening under the stars and a showcase of our city's open spaces," he said.

Heritage Bank CEO Peter Lock said Movies in the Park was a community event that brought family and friends together.

"We take a lot of pride in living up to our slogan of 'people first', that's why we're delighted to support Movies in the Park for another year," he said.

"These wonderful events provide a positive contribution to the community and we're very proud to be a part of it."

Everything you need to know

Saturday, 4 February: Zootopia (PG), 7pm at Ebbw Vale Memorial Park, Ebbw Vale.

Saturday, 18 February: Rise of the Guardians (PG), 7pm at Robelle Domain, Springfield Central.

Saturday, 18 March: Finding Dory (G), 7pm at Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve, Redbank Plains.

Friday, 31 March: Storks (G), 7pm at Sutton Park, Brassall.

Movies in the Park is smoke and alcohol free.

For more information visit ipswich.qld.gov.au