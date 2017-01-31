FREE: How to save $400 on de-sexing your dog

FREE: AWLQ is offering free de-sexing to dog owners in Ipswich to help reduce the number of unwanted puppies.

AN IPSWICH animal welfare organisation is offering free de-sexing for female dogs, a move that will save pet owners more than $400.

Animal Welfare League Queensland has launched a new program Last Litter Revolution in an attempt to reduce the number of unwanted puppies in south-east Queensland.

Thousands took up a similar offer targeting cats in 2002.

The new program has shifted the focus to dogs, specifically people with mother dogs that have recently had puppies.

Depending on size, the usual cost of de-sexing a female dog at the AWLQ Ipswich clinic ranges from $220 to $290.

If the dog is in heat or recently had a puppy there is a additional $55 charge, because the surgery is more delicate and time consuming, and with added medications the total bill often blows out to more than $400.

Last year the AWLQ cared for and rehomed nearly 1000 puppies and more than 2,500 dogs.

This new, free de-sexing program also comes with an offer to re-home the unwanted puppies.

AWLQ's State Rehoming Manager Melinda Phipps said her organisation urged anyone with a litter to contact them.

"We will de-sex the mother dog free of charge and rehome her puppies," Ms Phipps said.

"By de-sexing dogs, particularly females, we'll reduce the number of unwanted puppies who become unwanted dogs.

"Certain dog breeds are also prone to difficult births and smaller breed mothers can face complications if their puppies are big.

"The mother dog remains with her family and is de-sexed for free after having her last litter."

Other than reducing the number of unwanted dogs in shelters, the AWLQ says de-sexed animals are also less likely to stray, contract disease, fight or spray urine in and around the home.

Anyone who is interested in the Last Litter Revolution should go to awlqld.com.au for information on how to access free de-sexing.