Free community breakfast for hard working volunteers

IPSWICH regional volunteers are invited to a free community breakfast to celebrate International Volunteer Day.

The event, on Friday, December 2, is organised by Mayor Paul Pisasale and Ipswich councillors, in partnership with volunteering Services Australia.

Volunteers in our sporting clubs are among the hardest working people you will find. They will be thanked at the breakfast from 7.30am-9am at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

For more information or to RSVP, phone (07) 3810 6655; or email: socialdevelopment requests@ipswich.qld.gov.au

Dinner countdown on

CONGRATULATIONS to all the finalists for the 2015/2016 City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

Join us to celebrate the achievements of our local sportspeople at the annual City of Ipswich Sports awards ceremony.

Tickets include a two course meal and drink on arrival. Dress code is cocktail.

All attendees will be in the running to win some great prizes on the night, including a $1500 voucher from Choices Carpet by Mallets, a signed and framed 2016 Queensland State of Origin jersey, a signed Brisbane Roar jersey and a VIP experience tour.

Visit http://www.ipswich. qld.gov.au/community/sport-ipswich/grants-sponsorships-and-awards

Ipswich City Council and Sport Ipswich thanks this year's sponsors. They are: The Queensland Times, Choices Carpet by Mallets, Queensland Rugby League, Brisbane Roar, Illustrious Type and Design and Good Sports.

The prize sponsors are Queensland Rugby League, Brisbane Roar, Choices Carpet, Ipswich Civic Centre, Hogs Breath, Amart Sports Ipswich and Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Hancocks AGM

THE Hancock Brothers Hockey Club Inc is holding its Annual General Meeting on Sunday, November 20 at 10am.

The meeting will take place at Brothers Leagues Club in Wildey Street, Raceview.

Nominations have been called for all positions on the Club Executive Committee. All nominations and proxy vote forms are to be submitted on the relevant forms, which are available on the club website. The completed forms are to be forwarded to the Secretary, Hancock Brothers Hockey Club Inc via either e-mail (hbhcsecretary@gmail.com) or hard copy addressed to PO Box 4207, Raceview. They must be submitted by November 11.