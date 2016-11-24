Fourteen babies stillborn at Ipswich Hospital this year

FOURTEEN Ipswich families have suffered unspeakable heartache this year - their babies were stillborn.

The figures reflect a trend across Australia where six babies die in the same circumstances every day.

For expecting mum and Ipswich midwife Emily Keeble that's a terrifying figure.

She is 26 weeks into her pregnancy and all of the 14 stillbirths in Ipswich came after 28 weeks.

Decreased movement is one of the telltale signs that something is wrong.

Just last month Ipswich mum Jasmin Michels was rushed into emergency surgery after she noticed her baby's movement had significantly slowed down.

If it wasn't for her instincts and a stranger's warning online encouraging her to go to the hospital, baby Odette wouldn't have survived.

At Ipswich Hospital a team of medical professionals have been working tirelessly to develop new technology that will hopefully save more babies by helping women keep a closer eye on their pregnancy.

The team has launched a trial study that will track women and their babies through a new app called My Baby's Movement.

The app offers expecting mothers trustworthy information about foetal movements, encourages them to be mindful of their baby's movements and gives information on what to do if concerned.

NEW TECHNOLOGY: Mid-wife and mum-to-be Emily Keeble says shes looking forward to using the new maternity app developed by obstetrics and gynaecology specialist Dr Kassam Mahomed, and his team. David Nielsen

Obstetrics and gynaecology specialist Dr Kassam Mahomed said the app would be linked to Mater Mothers in Brisbane so data could be collected over the next three years.

"We know the babies that are active are healthy babies, so the whole purpose of the app is to reassure women that the baby is doing well and to give them guidance on what to do if they are concerned," Dr Mahomed said.

"They can learn about babies, kicks and set the app to alert them when they want to be notified about the baby's movement."

For Emily Keeble being pregnant and a midwife has been challenging at times.

She is on the frontline when it comes to seeing how a stillborn birth affects a family and said concerns about movement were common.

When she hits 28 weeks, Ms Keeble will be looking to download the app, offered exclusively to women treated at the 27 facilities involved in the trial across Australia and New Zealand.

"It will be great to have something practical that can be used every day," Ms Keeble said

"I would definitely use an app like that. It's comforting and gives you something to look back on to see how much baby has been moving throughout the day."

The app trial involves a wide range of academics and medical practitioners but is being lead by Mater Research and UQ.