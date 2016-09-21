Four titles for a true rodeo queen

A YEAR long journey in the Australian Rodeo Queen Quest has helped Bianca Mason boost her confidence and become further engrossed in her local community.

The Glenore Grove mum of three spent a week at the Gold Coast for judging week, where she was named Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality and won the people's choice award.

She was also awarded third runner up for the Rodeo Queen title.

Throughout the journey, Bianca was required to raise a minimum $3000 to be eligible for the competition, and an extra $2000 if she wanted to be considered for the queen title.

Through numerous sausage sizzles, raffles and two poker nights, she achieved her goal of raising more than $5000.

"It's good to know there's still communities out there that want to help people like me achieve something," Bianca said.

It was the first time Bianca had entered the contest, and said it wouldn't be her last.

"I've always been into rodeos and my friends had done quests and queening before," she said.

"This year I thought I'd just give it a go to boost my confidence and self esteem and it has surely done that."

Bianca was supported through her journey by her boys and mum Glenys.