Former Scout leader pleads guilty to child porn charges

Pamela Frost
| 26th Oct 2016 11:31 AM
Brock Dittman.
Brock Dittman. Sarah Harvey

A FORMER Ipswich Scout leader has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

In Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, Brock Emil Dittman pleaded guilty to four offences including two counts of using a carriage service to access child pornography, one count of possessing child exploitation material and an aggravated offence involving three or more occasions or two or more people.

His case was adjourned until February 21, when he will be sentenced for these offences.

Dittman is on bail and the prosecution did not oppose this being continued until his sentencing.

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  brock emil dittman child pornography court ipswich queensland scout leader supreme court

Former Ipswich Scout leader Brock Emil Dittman has pleaded guilty to four offences including accessing and possessing child pornography.

  • 26th Oct 2016 11:31 AM

