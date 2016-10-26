Former Scout leader pleads guilty to child porn charges

A FORMER Ipswich Scout leader has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

In Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, Brock Emil Dittman pleaded guilty to four offences including two counts of using a carriage service to access child pornography, one count of possessing child exploitation material and an aggravated offence involving three or more occasions or two or more people.

His case was adjourned until February 21, when he will be sentenced for these offences.

Dittman is on bail and the prosecution did not oppose this being continued until his sentencing.

- ARM NEWSDESK