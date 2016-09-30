24°
Forget the bullsharks, it's the water that'll get you!

30th Sep 2016 9:00 AM
Bullshark catch at Colleges Crossing.
Bullshark catch at Colleges Crossing. Andrew Korner

AN Ipswich angler who has caught more than three dozen bull sharks in the past year says he would never swim at Colleges Crossing now that he knows what lies beneath.

Jason Reeve, who recently posted underwater footage of a 1m bull shark he caught at Colleges Crossing, said: "Luckily you never hear of major attacks, but I would never let my kids swim at Colleges Crossing after what I've caught there."

And a warning for those who believe it is safe to swim above the Mt Crosby Weir: Esk resident Keith Imhoff contacted the QT yesterday to notify us that he's seen bull sharks over 1.5m caught at the Kholo Bridge in the mid-1960s.

"They swim over the weir during floods," Mr Imhoff said. "Once they get past there they are free to swim right up to Wivenhoe."

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Annette Rawlings - Bull sharks have been in the river system as long as I can remember. We used to swim at Colleges 30 years ago (and you could see the bottom) - but I wouldn't swim in any local waterway these days. They're just not healthy anymore and just the water alone could kill you - sharks or no shark.

Beverley Darby - Who wants to swim in our river anyway, yucky! Wouldn't know what's in it nowdays. Leave the waters to the sharks. Not just sharks in the river, stone fish too. My son put his foot on one and got the poison in his bloodstream.

May Willis - We swam at Colleges crossing and Kholo over 60 years ago, no problems.

Aaron Maile - The TV show "River Monsters" filmed in the Bremer River and caught many bull sharks.

Kohlyn RosserBonner - Sharks in water. Wow! It's common knowledge, it's a risk people take when they go swimming. I mean how many shark attacks are there in the Bremer River!

Kent Papworth - If you go from Goodna to Colleges in a boat in the middle of summer you will see dozens of people skiing, tubing and swimming. They all know what is in the water, all this is glory hunters looking for a picture in the paper.

Frankie Tone - This guy I know used to catch them all the time back of his yard out at Karalee. When the sun is beaming on the water, best time to catch them and when it's high tide.

Topics:  facebook, ipswich, sharks

