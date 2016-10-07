31°
News

13 cyclones to hit us between now and mid-2017

Crystal Jones
| 7th Oct 2016 7:04 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HIGGINS Storm Chasing is predicting a hectic cyclone season.

According to the weather forecasters, Australia will see 13 cyclones in the 2016/17 season which includes five coastal crossings.

According to the Higgins website, coastal areas may be impacted by heavy rain, possible flooding and strong winds as 18 tropical lows are forecast to occur outside of tropical cyclone formation.

Higgins Storm Chasing predicts six cyclones, half of which are anticipated to be in the severe category, in the western region.

Two are forecast for the northern region of Australia, with one said to be severe.

The eastern region, which includes Queensland, is forecast, according to Higgins, to be hit by five cyclones, two of which will be greater than a category three (severe).

Higgins Storm Chasing's Jeff Higgins took to Facebook to defend the predictions against criticism that it's too soon to know what's coming. 

"Please consider that myself and Thomas have conducted extensive research into this cyclone prediction which took days to produce... It's not just some hyped up wild guess which we may get accused of by some," he said. 

"We used a combination of recent global climate observations and long range global climate forecasts which influence Australia's weather.

"These were then matched back to historical data to offer our opinion."

The Bureau of Meteorology's tropcial cyclone seasonal outlook is yet to be released for the year.

Cyclone facts:

  • Australia's deadliest tropical cyclone occurred on March 4, 1899 when a cyclone hit a pearling fleet in Bathurst Bay (north of Cooktown) and caused a massive storm surge accounting for 307 known fatalities.
     
  • Often the most significant impact from tropical cyclones or indeed tropical lows is flooding.
     
  • Arguably Australia's greatest flood event in the last 50 years occurred in January 1974 when tropical cyclone Wanda caused heavy rains across southeast Queensland including Brisbane.
     
  • Tropical cyclones or lows making landfall in the Gulf of Carpentaria and moving overland can also cause widespread heavy rain over much of the state.
     
  • Although the considerable majority of cyclone impacts are located in north Queensland, occasionally a cyclone affects areas further south down the east coast.
     
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  editors picks, storms, weather, wildweather

Where's my compo? Motorway landowners await payouts

Where's my compo? Motorway landowners await payouts

Ipswich motorway upgrade leaves owners 'millions' out of pocket after the State Government resumed their land.

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

13 cyclones to hit us between now and mid-2017

BoM set to release cyclone outlook in coming weeks

VIDEO: Meet the race car driving mayor

Former race car driver, Graeme Lehmann, restored his beloved 1975 Holden Torana.

He was just seven years old when he first got behind the wheel

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ipswich Historical Society at the Ipswich Historical Village this Saturday.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

  • News

  • 7th Oct 2016 7:00 AM

Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ipswich Historical Society at the Ipswich Historical Village this Saturday.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

33 Acre Horse Property - Owners Motivated!

153 Bunjurgen Road, Bunjurgen 4310

3 2 14 $930,000

PASSED IN AT AUCTION-MAKE YOUR MOVE! Located only 5 minutes from the township of Boonah you will find this well-equipped horse property sitting proudly on 33...

URGENT SALE-WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY.

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Whether looking for an investment or first home, this beauty is ready to go and will not disappoint! Never been listed and features original Queenslander...

HARD TO COME BY 102 GRAZING ACRES WITH AMPLE WATER

1827 Rosewood - Warrill View Road, Mount Walker 4340

Rural 0 0 AUCTION

OWNERS ARE KEEN TO SELL, PLEASE BRING YOUR INTEREST, BLOCKS LIKE THIS ARE HARD TO COME BY! If you are after a good size grazing or farming block, with plenty of...

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

84 Storr Circuit, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $315,000

An ideal investment, currently rented for $310pw, lease expires 3/6/17 with a perfect tenant in place who looks after the home like its her own. Located close to...

Summer&#39;s Entertainer

26 Discovery Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 Offers Over...

Start the summer off with purchasing a luxury home which has everything a family will ever want. Enjoy the hot summer months splashing around in the spectacular...

Where the neighbours become FAMILY and lifetime MEMORIES are made ....

19 Diana Street, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 5 2 2 $559,990

This spacious and beautifully presented family home is being offered for sale for the first time. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this street where...

REDUCED $26,000

8 Miskin Way, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $499,000...

This Stunning x-display home has been reduced by a whopping $26,00. This beautiful property is situated in a dress circle location in the popular Deebing Heights...

GREAT FAMILY HOME

225 Waterford Road, Ellen Grove 4078

House 3 1 3 $319,000

This neat and tidy solid timber high set home is freshly painted and sits on concrete posts on a 739M2 level allotment with beautifully maintained lawn and...

A PRIVATE &amp; UNIQUE RETREAT IN GOODNA

12/51 Parker Street, Goodna 4300

House 2 1 2 $329,000

Rarely is a property offered such as this one, secluded and tucked away just like a mountain retreat, tranquil and peaceful with beautiful tree top views, very...

FEATURE FILLED &amp; READY TO GO!

1 Poplar Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $309,000...

Make your move into the property market with this neat and tidy home with so many extras in fantastic spot! - Positioned in a great pocket with many owner...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream