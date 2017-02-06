Foodies rejoice at market reopening

Ioan Maris from The Taste of Transylvania at the Booval Family Fair Twilight Market at Booval Fair.

MORE than 1000 foodies converged on Booval Fair on Saturday for the reopening of the night markets.

After a turbulent 12 months for the market organiser Mick Schmidt said he was thrilled to see so many stall holders and locals return.

"It already feels like a family. Saturday was a very positive start," he said.

"(The event) has had such a bad run in the last 12 months, it's a real turnaround."

"We want to make it clear it's a very different kind of operation and we've been getting some great feedback so far."

The former stall holder turned market organiser said the success of the reopening gave him confidence about the future of the event.

"The feedback was exceptionally positive," Mr Schmidt said.

"A lot of our stall holders are back and they want to stay which is great.

"It's only going to get bigger and better from here."

The Booval Family Fair Twilight Market will be held in the undercover carpark at Booval Fair every Saturday from 5pm-9pm.