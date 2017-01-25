Folau returns for Rugby Tens

TOURNAMENT FACE: Israel Folau will return to the ground where he has enjoyed much success over the years, as ambassador for the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

FORMER Goodna Eagle turned cross-code superstar, Israel Folau will return to his old stomping ground of Brisbane next month for the launch of the Global Rugby Tens.

The biggest rugby event to hit Brisbane, Folau will join players from all 10 Australian and New Zealand Super Rugby clubs, as well as four invitational teams.

Folau, who will play for the Waratahs in the inaugural tournament over February 11 and 12 at Suncorp Stadium, has become the face of the tournament using his superstar status to encourage fans of all football codes to attend the two-day event.

"Growing up here (in Brisbane) and having some great memories, especially of Suncorp Stadium, for me it will be pretty special to run out in front of a great crowd and play against some of the world's best players," Folau said.

"We're expecting fans to dress up and be vocal and make some noise. Not only are (fans) going to be having fun, but it is going to be great for the players as well."

The former Goodna resident made his name playing rugby league with the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos, earning five appearances in the Queensland State of Origin side and eight for Australia.

After a two-year stint with Greater Western Sydney in the AFL, Folau found his home at the NSW Waratahs, earning 51 test appearances for the Australian Wallabies.

Despite four years at the top level, the former Origin star said he was looking forward to trying out rugby Tens for the first time.

"It'll be my first taste of Tens and I am certainly looking forward to getting out there," Folau said.

"The skill level is going to be very high and you'll see a lot of tries with the space that is going to be available out there."

Combining the space and speed of Sevens with the trademark physicality, athleticism and tactical element of traditional fifteen-a-side rugby, the Tens format showcases the game at its dynamic best and is aimed at attracting a whole new audience to the sport.

The 2017 tournament will feature the ten professional Super Rugby franchises from Australia and New Zealand as well as French powerhouse club Toulon, Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights, South Africa's Blue Bulls and the Samoan international team - with more than 300 of the best rugby players on the planet on show.

Teams will compete for prize and appearance money totalling $1.6 million dollars over two action-packed days.

Rachael Carroll, chief executive of tournament and founder of Duco Australia, said the countdown was well and truly on to what would be the biggest sporting event of the Queensland summer.

"Brisbane is about to come alive for what is a truly international festival of rugby," Ms Carroll said.

"I think people will be surprised by the sheer scale of this event.

"We've got 14 of the best rugby teams on the planet chocked full of the game's biggest stars all descending upon Brisbane for an entire week.

"The entertainment on and off the pitch is sure to exceed expectations, and those expectations are already pretty darn high."

Along with Folau, other stars players to have already confirmed their attendance include All Blacks Israel Dagg (Crusdaders), Jerome Kaino and Rene Ranger (Blues), St George Reds stars Karmichael Hunt and Taniela Tupou and returning legend Chris Latham.

Star appearances

Marika Koroibete (Rebels), Samu Kerevi (Reds), Nehe Milner-Skudder (Hurricanes), Loni Uhila (Hurricanes), Israel Folau (Waratahs), Karmichael Hunt (Reds), Rene Ranger (Blues), Liam Messsam (Chiefs), Jerome Kaino (Blues), Damian McKenzie (Chiefs), Chris Latham (Reds).

The Queensland Times are giving four lucky readers the chance to win a double 2-day Gold Pass to the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens. For your chance to win, grab a copy of the QT today, tomorrow or Friday. For full terms and conditions visit www.qt.com.au/competitionterms.