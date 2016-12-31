Focusing on positives for 2017

ALL GOOD things must come to an end.

As 2016 dragged on we began to see the final exodus of businesses from the Ipswich Mall; the swansong of a transformation that was triggered when Riverlink opened in 2007.

The mall as we have known it for the past 30 years is about be consigned to the history books. Truth be told, the city was in desperate need of a freshen up.

The progress we've already seen in the Circa 160 precinct in the top of town is an encouraging sign, as is the renewal going on at 88 Limestone. If the council's plan comes to fruition, then I believe this city will come through these tough times with much to look forward to.

The first thing that must change is that the people of Ipswich must embrace the CBD again.

On that note, I am feeling positive.

There is already a sense of enthusiasm in people's voices when they talk about the new places to go for a meal and a drink.

Ipswich is a changing place, and a growing place.