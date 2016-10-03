25°
Sport

Flyers display trademark spirit

David Lems
| 2nd Oct 2016 5:15 PM
Ipswich Flyers netball players celebrate the end of their season with a Silly Sunday outing, including a short stopover at the QT.
Ipswich Flyers netball players celebrate the end of their season with a Silly Sunday outing, including a short stopover at the QT. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS the Ipswich Flyers players enjoyed their annual "Silly Sunday'' tour, the overriding feeling was one of pride.

Although they lost Friday night's SEQ Challenge grand final, the Flyers were the only Women's Open Division 1 team to push season champions Western Districts.

The Flyers went down 53-50 at the State Netball Centre, having come within range of levelling the scores in the fourth quarter.

"We really had them scared,'' Flyers co-captain Emilie McInally said.

"We came from 12 points down.

"I'm very very proud of our efforts.

"If we had a few different calls and all those little things (went our way), we might have come out on top.

"Considering the last time we played them, we almost lost by 30, so it's pretty amazing.''

The Flyers were beaten 54-38 in that semi-final clash.

However, after the Flyers came so close to winning their fifth grand final in a decade, McInally had nothing but praise for her teammates.

"Everybody just rose to the occasion and played their hearts out,'' she said.

"We had a really great crowd too, which was very nice to have.''

Reflecting on their season where the Flyers finished second after the preliminary rounds, McInally said Ipswich netball had plenty to build on.

"They (Western Districts) are probably one of the biggest challenges we've had over the years,'' she said.

"We are not often challenged like that during the season.

"We were probably their (Western Districts) only challenge for the year.

"It gave us a lot of knowledge how good we are as a team. Reassurance that we were able to really match the skills of those girls.''

McInally expected the Ipswich players to return next season.

"When you lose a grand final like that, you always want to come back,'' she said, having shared the captaincy duties with Liz Hales.

The team celebrated making another grand final by enjoying a few drinks around Ipswich pubs and clubs.

And true to their team professionalism, they were well dressed for the tour.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich flyers, ipswich netball association, seq challenge grand final, seq challenge netball

AUDIO: Man injured in paramotor crash

AUDIO: Man injured in paramotor crash

Luckily, an off-duty paramedic was one of the first on the scene

What's open in Ipswich for the public holiday Monday

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

We look at where you can go shopping, grab a coffee or lunch today

Why do we mark the Queen's Birthday today?

Queen Elizabeth turned 90 on April 21.

Queen Elizabeth II was not born in June. Or October.

Man allegedly tried to run over two police

Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

A man allegedly tried to run over two police officers in Leichhardt

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Three ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich

PROST: Oktoberfest is celebrated world-wide and this year Ipswich is getting on board.

Head out or make your own fun this month

Latest deals and offers

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

EMILY Blunt has revealed that her two-year-old daughter was left upset after she saw the trailer for 'The Girl on the Train'.

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy in a scene from the TV series The Secret Daughter.

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a country town girl.

Things to do around Ipswich this week

Ipswich Little Theatre presents the Deckchairs series of one-act plays.

Things to do around Ipswich this week

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' final words echo in Susan Schneider Williams' heart

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

GREAT VALUE !! GREAT HOME !!

32 Child Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 2 $265,000

This property is solid as a rock, build with hardwood timber and sits on concrete posts on a corner 615M2 allotment with side access, and beautiful rear views from...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

Just 2 years old and looking for a new owner!

61 Regents Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 Offers...

Perfect first Home or Investment Just 2 years old and ready for new owner. This beautifully crafted Calloway Home features 4 well appointed bedrooms ensuite and...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $325,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

24/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $173,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

23/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $190,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

22/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $201,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

21/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $210,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

28/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $215,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

Expert shares six dos and don'ts for those building a home

Builder spills the dos and don't of building your home.

BUILDING a new home can be a complex process.

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

Five ways to slash household bills and save the environment

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.