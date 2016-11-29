WARNING: Do not read if you're squeamish

ARE YOU OKAY? TC United captain Clare Gillett coughs up a fly as teammates show concern during Saturday's first division vigoro match at East Ipswich.

IT'S one of those situations all sportspeople dread on a hot afternoon.

You're working hard in the field trying to contain the opposition when a fly decides to invade your personal space.

If you're lucky, you can spit it out before it causes any further anguish. But more than likely the foul taste will linger a while.

If you're not so lucky, you swallow the pesty insect and spend the rest of the day trying to drown it with water.

T.C United and Ipswich representative captain Clare Gillett suffered the uncomfortable experience in her latest first division vigoro match at East Ipswich on Saturday.

QT photographer David Nielsen was on the spot to capture it.

However, good sport Gillett later joked about what happened after leading her side to victory.

She said the fly gave her extra protein when it was her turn to bat again.

A fine leader and noted talker, Gillett offered a final cautionary note after her fly-catching antics.

"I'll try to keep my mouth closed,'' she said with a laugh.

As as the photo shows, the popular player's unwanted catch created plenty of amusement in the outfield.