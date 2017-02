A CAR has flipped onto its side on the Cunningham Hwy, partially blocking the Warwick-bound lane this afternoon.

Police say a vehicle hit a guard rail and flipped at Willowbank about 3.45pm.

The driver, a 28-year-old Caboolture man, freed himself from the vehicle and was not seriously injured.

Police are conducting traffic control in the area and have urged motorists to take caution.