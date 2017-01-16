Flash flooding sparks 68 calls to SES for help

THUNDERSTORMS moved out of Brisbane and into Ipswich on Sunday night, where flash flooding was caused by 80mm of rain falling in an hour.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the bulk of calls to SES on Sunday came from Ipswich in the 90 minutes to 9.30pm.

There were 35 calls for help in the area, mostly for leaky roofs and flash flooding. The SES received 68 calls across the state in the 12 hours since 9am.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a few different storms had popped up in southeast Queensland on Sunday, with almost all severe storm activity west of Brisbane by 9.30pm.

The storms are expected to weaken as they move into the eastern Darling Downs and the Lockyer Valley.

Brisbane suburbs Chandler and Carindale copped the largest drenching on Sunday, receiving 105mm and 94mm of rain respectively.

The deluge cut power to homes, delayed trains and caused flash flooding across the state's capital.

At the peak of the storm 1,446 homes, most of them in Aspley, were without power but electricity has since been restored.

Translink was forced to delay trains on the Beenleigh and Cleveland line for an hour.

The other 187 homes in the Brisbane area are in Zillmere and Annerley, while 177 were without power in the Noosa region, 68 people were without power on the Gold Coast and 39 in the Gympie region.

The number of homes without power in the southeast was reduced to just 194 by 6.10pm. By 7.50pm that rose to 255, with 73 without power in Brisbane city, 136 on the Gold Coast and 46 in the Gympie region.

As the worst of the storm passed Brisbane, Chandler, south of the city, had received 77mm of rain in the hour to 4.45pm - 58mm of that fell in just 30 minutes. In Carindale 68mm fell in half an hour. In Mount Glorious, 67mm fell in the 30 minutes to 6pm, while 45mm fell in Collingwood Park in the 30 minutes to 7.30pm.

A video of flash flooding on Coonan St at Indooroopilly was posted on Facebook by Andrew Maloney, showing cars being driven into waters almost up to the bonnets.

Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 6.54pm after a severe thunderstorm was detected northwest of Esk and Borumba Dam.

Before that, BOM issued a warning at 5.28pm and said "severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Upper Brookfield, Enoggera Reservoir and Samford".

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the northwest. They are forecast to affect Mount Nebo and Highvale by 6:00pm and the D'Aguilar Ranges by 6:30pm.

"Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely."

A more general severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.