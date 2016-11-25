32°
Five things to do this weekend

25th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band presents St Andrew's Night tomorrow at their hall in Limestone Park.
Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band presents St Andrew's Night tomorrow at their hall in Limestone Park.

1. Ipswich Showplace Markets

SUNDAY 6AM - 11.30AM

IPSWICH SHOWGROUNDS

COME along to the Ipswich Showplace Markets held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds from 6am to 11:30am. Coffee and food is available with a huge array of stalls including trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and biscuits, tools, clothing and much more. See you at the markets.

2. Glamorgan Vale Christmas Carnival

SATURDAY 5PM - 9PM

GLAMORGAN VALE

THE ham wheel will be spinning throughout the night giving you a chance to take home a succulent leg ham or plum pudding.

Popular artist Kev Smith will be keeping the crowd entertained.

Santa will be dropping by at 7:45pm with a small gift for the kids.

You'll find the best burgers around and coldest drinks for sale on the night. Not only that but kids rides are only $1 each.

3. Acoustic Guitar Spectacular

TONIGHT 7.30PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

A HAND-picked group of internationally recognised acoustic guitarists from across the globe join forces to weave memorable musical magic.

Internationally acclaimed Brisbane acoustic guitarist Michael Fix will be joined by New Yorker fingerstyle funkmeister Adam Rafferty and internationally acclaimed fiery flamenco virtuoso Andrew Veivers for a very special concert.

Three players with such diverse musical backgrounds present amazing possibilities. Each artist will present a solo, as well as perform as an ensemble, allowing plenty of opportunity for spontaneity and improvisation.

This is a rare opportunity to see a wealth of amazing musical talent on the one stage. It follows their highly acclaimed 2015 tour that resulted in sell-out performances throughout south-east Queensland.

4. St Andrew's Night

SATURDAY 7.30PM - 11PM

IPSWICH THISTLE PIPE BAND HALL, LIMESTONE PARK

NATIONAL Street March Champions 2016, Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band, are hosting St Andrews night on 26th November 2016. The band will be playing, along with entertainment by local singer Matt Arnott.

5. Chat Time

SATURDAY 9AM - 11AM

GLORIA JEANS, ORION SHOPPING CENTRE

TO PLAN for the future Ipswich councillors would like to hear your positive ideas and visions for Ipswich and invite you to come and have a chat with Mayor Paul Pisasale and Councillors David Morrison, Paul Tully, Kerry Silver and Sheila Ireland.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  whatson

