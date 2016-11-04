Five things to do this weekend

RARE STORIES: Alex Andujar and Pamela Humphreys in Songs That Won The War

1. Songs That Won The War

SUNDAY 1.30PM

THE OLD COURTHOUSE

SONGS That Won the War, was written by Clive Render and first performed by IMTC on Remembrance Day in 2011. It was so popular with audiences it became a tradition to perform it each year on the weekend before Remembrance Day.

Songs that Won the War tells the story and showcases the best-loved songs and music of the Second World War. We hear the voices of Neville Chamberlain, Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower.

We also hear the sound of doodlebugs. The music features the songs made popular by Vera Lynn Gracie Fields, Flannigan and Allen, Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters, Glen Miller, Bob Hope and Judy Garland.

2. Ipswich Stamp Fair

SUNDAY 9AM - 4PM

IPSWICH SHOWPLACE PAVILION

LOVE your Penny Blacks? Got a thing for everything Magyar Post? Or just looking for a hobby that you can get stuck into?

Then head to the Ipswich Showplace Pavilion on Sunday, for the annual Ipswich Stamp Fair. Check out the huge variety of rare and unusual stamps on display, vote for your favourite display, and bid for a stamp

3. Strike Up The Band

SUNDAY 2.30PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

Awarded the Champion Choir of the 123rd Heritage Bank Queensland Eisteddfod earlier in 2016, the Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir are thrilled to be joining forces with Brisbane Excelsior Band for an exciting afternoon of music.

The band has been on a winning streak in recent years, having been the only brass band to have successfully won four Australian National Championship titles and two New Zealand National Championships consecutively.

Let us take you on a musical delight as we combine the power of two champion musical ensembles.

4. IPSWICH x 5

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

SINCE the late 16th century British expansion brought crops, livestock and even the names of towns and cities native to Great Britain into new settlements around the world. One such name to spread throughout the world was Ipswich.

The project to photograph the world's Ipswichs eventually required two trips around the world and three years to complete.

Presented here is a selection of those photographs, recently gifted to the Ipswich Art Gallery Collection by the artist Charles Page.

5. Steph Taylor Quartet

FRIDAY 8PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

STEPHANIE Taylor is an accomplished vocalist who has an incredible array of experience in performing jazz music and will be joined by some of Australia's best jazz musicians at Studio 188.

The musical virtuosity of this group of musicians is a true delight to watch and listen to on any given day.

The show will be an entertaining night of jazz standards, contemporary jazz compositions and original jazz music with some cheeky anecdotes thrown in for good measure.

The Steph Taylor Quartet is a show not to be missed.