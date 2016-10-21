Five things to do this weekend

1. Dining in the Dark

SATURDAY 6PM

IPSWICH SHOWPLACE PAVILION

HELP the United Tradesmen's Lodge raise much-needed funds for Guide Dogs Queensland. Enjoy a delicious two-course dinner courtesy of the Ipswich Showplace Pavilion, plus entertainment, while learning what it is like to eat blindfolded. Tickets from Ian Brown, call him on 0431 034 852.

2. Ipswich Men's Shed Garage Sale

SATURDAY 7.30AM

MINING STREET BUNDAMBA

IPSWICH Men's Shed is having a pre-Christmas garage sale, head on over and look for an interesting and unique gift, or that perfect piece to complete your interior decorations.

The Men's Shed is a place where retired men can get together to work on craft projects, learn new skills, or just enjoy the friendship of other men.

All funds raised on the day go into the running costs of the Men's Shed.

3. Ebbw Vale Swap Meet

SUNDAY FROM 6AM

STAN MCRAE SOCCER GROUNDS, EBBW VALE

LOOKING for that missing widget to complete your restoration project? Need a spare wheel for a De Soto? Find all that and much more at the annual Ipswich Vintage and Veteran Vehicle Club Swap Meet this Sunday at Ebbw Vale. Check out the restored cars in the display area. Gates open to the public from 6am, no alcohol or dogs, guide dogs excepted.

4. Two Weeks With the Queen

NIGHTLY 7.30PM, PLUS SATURDAY 11AM

STUDIO 188

GATHER your courage and leap into a London adventure this October as THAT Production Company bring Morris Gleitzman's classic children's book Two Weeks with the Queen to the stage at Studio 188. The children's book, written in 1990, follows 12-year-old Colin Mudford who is sent to London after his younger sibling is diagnosed with cancer.

Colin sets himself a mission to find the Queen and convince her to send the best doctor in the world back home to help his family.

A cast of crazy and lovable characters take part in Colin's quest including the grief- stricken but warm-hearted Welshman Ted, whose partner Griff is dying of AIDS, and his fearful cousin Alistair, who is longing for an adventure of his own.

5. Wind Tubes

UNTIL SUNDAY, FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DESIGN and build your very own flying creation to test in the Wind Tubes. See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling, or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

Exhibition ends Sunday.