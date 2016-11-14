Five things to do this week

TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.

Women in Voice

WHEN: SUNDAY 7.30PM

WHERE: IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

FOR the past two years, Women In Voice has delighted Ipswich audiences with its superb mix of the finest female voices you're ever likely to find in the one place and we are delighted to have them back again this year to do it all again.

This year's Women In Voice line-up features favourites Leah Cotterell (The Pleasure Of Sad Songs) and Alison St Ledger (The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust) joined by newcomers jazz chanteuse Melissa Forbes and Alicia Cush (Doll, I Can Keep A Secret) with Judy Hainsworth (#FirstWorldWhiteGirls) as MC.

And of course there will be the remarkable Women In Voice band led by the inimitable Steve Russell.

Under the Bonnet

WHEN: TUESDAY 6.30PM

WHERE: IPSWICH NISSAN

WOULD you know what to do if your car broke down?

Would you feel safe?

Have you looked under your car bonnet?

Do you know how to change a flat tyre? Interested?

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit in partnership with Ipswich Nissan (Boettcher Motor Group) would like to help women of the Ipswich Community by providing awareness of vehicle maintenance, personal safety strategies with the aim of keeping women safe in their cars, on the road and when using public transport.

Splash On

WHEN: FRIDAY 3PM-6PM

WHERE: CAROLE PARK COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL

SPLASH On is a grass roots community event to celebrate the start of summer.

The event will be held at the Carole Park Swim Centre, which is within easy walking distance from the community centre.

This one-day festival will aim to bring local families who don't otherwise engage in community events along to the pool for fun, healthy and safe activities in and out of the pool.

The fun includes races run by qualified swimming pool staff, DJ, food stalls, novelty give-aways, information on local events coming up and information on relevant community services.

Rosewood Markets

WHEN: SATURDAY 7AM-11.30AM

WHERE: ROSEWOOD ANGLICAN CHURCH

ROSEWOOD Markets and Car Boot sale is held every third Saturday.

Come along and browse the variety of stalls including homemade cakes, jams and pickles, as well as local crafts, fresh produce, books, plants bric a brac, trash and treasure, preloved clothing, or try a bacon and egg muffin, sausage sizzle or Devonshire tea.

See the QCWA Community Kitchen in action.

The Handmade Markets

WHEN: SATURDAY 8AM-1PM

WHERE: IPSWICH TURF CLUB

THE Handmade Expo and Vintage Market features exclusively handmade, baked and grown products, along with a number of stalls selling vintage wares.

This month we will have more than 90 stalls selling a huge variety of handmade goods so you're bound to find the perfect Christmas gifts for family and friends.