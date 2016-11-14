30°
Whats On

Five things to do this week

14th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.
TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Women in Voice

  • WHEN: SUNDAY 7.30PM
  • WHERE: IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

FOR the past two years, Women In Voice has delighted Ipswich audiences with its superb mix of the finest female voices you're ever likely to find in the one place and we are delighted to have them back again this year to do it all again.

This year's Women In Voice line-up features favourites Leah Cotterell (The Pleasure Of Sad Songs) and Alison St Ledger (The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust) joined by newcomers jazz chanteuse Melissa Forbes and Alicia Cush (Doll, I Can Keep A Secret) with Judy Hainsworth (#FirstWorldWhiteGirls) as MC.

And of course there will be the remarkable Women In Voice band led by the inimitable Steve Russell.

 

Under the Bonnet

  • WHEN: TUESDAY 6.30PM
  • WHERE: IPSWICH NISSAN

WOULD you know what to do if your car broke down?

Would you feel safe?

Have you looked under your car bonnet?

Do you know how to change a flat tyre? Interested?

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit in partnership with Ipswich Nissan (Boettcher Motor Group) would like to help women of the Ipswich Community by providing awareness of vehicle maintenance, personal safety strategies with the aim of keeping women safe in their cars, on the road and when using public transport.

 

Splash On

  • WHEN: FRIDAY 3PM-6PM
  • WHERE: CAROLE PARK COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL

SPLASH On is a grass roots community event to celebrate the start of summer.

The event will be held at the Carole Park Swim Centre, which is within easy walking distance from the community centre.

This one-day festival will aim to bring local families who don't otherwise engage in community events along to the pool for fun, healthy and safe activities in and out of the pool.

The fun includes races run by qualified swimming pool staff, DJ, food stalls, novelty give-aways, information on local events coming up and information on relevant community services.

 

Rosewood Markets

  • WHEN: SATURDAY 7AM-11.30AM
  • WHERE: ROSEWOOD ANGLICAN CHURCH

ROSEWOOD Markets and Car Boot sale is held every third Saturday.

Come along and browse the variety of stalls including homemade cakes, jams and pickles, as well as local crafts, fresh produce, books, plants bric a brac, trash and treasure, preloved clothing, or try a bacon and egg muffin, sausage sizzle or Devonshire tea.

See the QCWA Community Kitchen in action.

 

The Handmade Markets

  • WHEN: SATURDAY 8AM-1PM
  • WHERE: IPSWICH TURF CLUB

THE Handmade Expo and Vintage Market features exclusively handmade, baked and grown products, along with a number of stalls selling vintage wares.

This month we will have more than 90 stalls selling a huge variety of handmade goods so you're bound to find the perfect Christmas gifts for family and friends.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich whatson

Madden calls for fireweed inquiry

Madden calls for fireweed inquiry

Ipswich West MP, Pahlke in war of words over pest

Ipswich's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

RANDOM BREATH TEST: Police officers can pull drivers over anytime for a random breath test.

Roll call of drink drivers at court a long list indeed

COMMENT: So, time to bring on the clowns Mr Hinchliffe

TRAIN WRECK: Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has ordered a review into the QR decision to run buses on the Ipswich-Rosewood line on weekends.

Ipswich-Rosewood line fiasco another nail in coffin

Delays on Warrego after crash between ute and semi-trailer

Police car.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A crash on the Warrego Hwy is causing traffic delays

Local Partners

Help teenager make a difference in The Congo

Salomon's journey from refugee to agent for change

Ipswich has future Craig Lowndes in its midst

HISTORY MAKER: Redbank Plains 14-year-old junior sedan racer Ardie Jonic, pictured with Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, has had a street in Bellbird Park named after him and is believed to be the youngest person in Australia to be bestowed with the honour.

Redbank Plains rising star has Ardie Ct named after him

Five things to do this week

TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.

What's on in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

AWARD-winning musician Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Five things to do this week

TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.

What's on in Ipswich

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

URGENT SALE-MAKE AN OFFER!!

10 Hall Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 3 ALL OFFERS...

CALL TO INSPECT TODAY!! First time offered for sale in 37 years, needs to be sold!! Sitting on a quarter acre block this fully fenced 3 bed home just needs some...

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 OFFERS $380,000...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in...

Executive Vogue Living

9 Regency Grove, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 3 $635,000...

This distinctive and substantial residence, unrivalled in unique contemporary design alone is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. This home presents an...

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!