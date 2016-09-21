Five things to do this week

ALL LIT UP: A preview of the light show taking place at the Post Office on the Saturday night of the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival, taken at the 2013 Riverfire Photo Contributed

Hatch a dinosaur

Wednesday-Saturday, September 21-24, from 10.30am-1.30pm

At Mt Ommaney Centre

GET Jurassic these school holidays at Mt Ommaney Centre. This week kids can meet Terrance the T-Rex and hatch their very own dinosaur. The sessions are held daily outside Target. Bookings are not required. For more phone 3725 8888.

Sunsuper Riverfire

Saturday, September 24, from 7pm

At Brisbane River

BRISBANE will come alive for the state's ultimate fireworks display at Riverfire 2016. Spectators will also be wowed by aerobatics from the Australian Defence Force with RAAF Super Hornet and Army helicopter displays. For a list of the best vantage points visit brisbanefestival.com.au

Miss Muddy Brisbane

Saturday-Sunday, September 24-25

At Doomben Racecourse

GET fit and have fun at the 2016 Miss Muddy event. The female-only obstacle and mud festival with a course of up to 5km is open to all women aged 13 years and over. It includes mud, colour, climbing, crawling, slipping, sliding and lots and lots of laughter. This obstacle course is all about women supporting women in a fun environment. For more on how to register, visit missmuddy.com.au

Grow your own plants

Saturday, September 24 from 10.30am-12pm

At Mt Cootha Library

LEARN the professional secrets to success during this fun and practical session on how to propagate a range of common plants. Bring along the names of plants you would like to learn how to grow. The session is presented by horticulturalist, Brian Sams. This event is free however bookings are essential. For more information visit brisbane.qld.gov.au

Giant Snow Globe

Monday-Wednesday, September 26-28 from 9am-3pm

At Park Village Shopping Centre

SNOW is forecast at Middle Park these school holidays. The shopping centre will be hosting a free school holiday activity which is sure to have the kids jumping for joy - a giant snow globe. For further details visit parkvillage .com.au or phone 5447 3788.