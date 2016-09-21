21°
Whats On

Five things to do this week

Anna Hartley
| 21st Sep 2016 7:00 AM
ALL LIT UP: A preview of the light show taking place at the Post Office on the Saturday night of the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival, taken at the 2013 Riverfire Photo Contributed
ALL LIT UP: A preview of the light show taking place at the Post Office on the Saturday night of the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival, taken at the 2013 Riverfire Photo Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Hatch a dinosaur

  • Wednesday-Saturday, September 21-24, from 10.30am-1.30pm
  • At Mt Ommaney Centre

GET Jurassic these school holidays at Mt Ommaney Centre. This week kids can meet Terrance the T-Rex and hatch their very own dinosaur. The sessions are held daily outside Target. Bookings are not required. For more phone 3725 8888.

 

Sunsuper Riverfire

  • Saturday, September 24, from 7pm
  • At Brisbane River

BRISBANE will come alive for the state's ultimate fireworks display at Riverfire 2016. Spectators will also be wowed by aerobatics from the Australian Defence Force with RAAF Super Hornet and Army helicopter displays. For a list of the best vantage points visit brisbanefestival.com.au

 

Miss Muddy Brisbane

  • Saturday-Sunday, September 24-25
  • At Doomben Racecourse

GET fit and have fun at the 2016 Miss Muddy event. The female-only obstacle and mud festival with a course of up to 5km is open to all women aged 13 years and over. It includes mud, colour, climbing, crawling, slipping, sliding and lots and lots of laughter. This obstacle course is all about women supporting women in a fun environment. For more on how to register, visit missmuddy.com.au

 

Grow your own plants

  • Saturday, September 24 from 10.30am-12pm
  • At Mt Cootha Library

LEARN the professional secrets to success during this fun and practical session on how to propagate a range of common plants. Bring along the names of plants you would like to learn how to grow. The session is presented by horticulturalist, Brian Sams. This event is free however bookings are essential. For more information visit brisbane.qld.gov.au

 

Giant Snow Globe

  • Monday-Wednesday, September 26-28 from 9am-3pm
  • At Park Village Shopping Centre

SNOW is forecast at Middle Park these school holidays. The shopping centre will be hosting a free school holiday activity which is sure to have the kids jumping for joy - a giant snow globe. For further details visit parkvillage .com.au or phone 5447 3788.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  school holidays, whatson

Tiahleigh Palmer: Woman, third man charged in murder case

Tiahleigh Palmer: Woman, third man charged in murder case

UPDATE: Police have charged a woman and a third man as part of their investigation into the alleged murder of Tiahleigh Palmer.

Workers to walk off the job at engineering factory

Engineering firm Bradken's workers hold a meeting over redundancies and their employees rights. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Karrabin staff in protest

Early start for mum as baby decides today's the day

Child born with the assistance of an Emergency Medical Dispatcher

Columns reveal coalminers' hardships

IMPRESSED: Ipswich/Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust chairman Beres Evans inspects the protoype columns that will adorn the memorial in Limestone Park.

Beres Evans explains meaning behind Ipswich/Rosewood columns

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Five things to do this week

ALL LIT UP: A preview of the light show taking place at the Post Office on the Saturday night of the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival, taken at the 2013 Riverfire Photo Contributed

Check out what's on this weekend

Latest deals and offers

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

FEATURE FILLED &amp; READY TO GO!

1 Poplar Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $309,000...

Make your move into the property market with this neat and tidy home with so many extras in fantastic spot! - Positioned in a great pocket with many owner...

Quality Warehouse/Office - 219m2*

Unit 9/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Warehouse- 174m2*, Showroom- 12m2*, Upstairs Area 45m2* andbull; Easy access - ... $350,000 + GST

andbull; Warehouse- 174m2*, Showroom- 12m2*, Upstairs Area 45m2* andbull; Easy access - suit multiple uses andbull; Concrete Panel construction built...

Modern Design - Office/Warehouse 327m2*- Close To Ipswich

Unit 6 / 7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, ... $490,500

andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, Upstairs Offices 71m2* andbull; Concrete tilt Panel...

Investment - Quality Warehouse/Office - 240m2*

Unit 2/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages andbull; Currently Leased until ... $370,000

andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages andbull; Currently Leased until September, 2018 andbull; Warehouse- 187m2*, Showroom- 15m2*, Upstairs...

TRY AND FIND BETTER – I DARE YOU!

5 Jondaryan Court, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $509,000

In real estate there are houses and then there are homes. This is no ordinary house, it has always been someone’s exceptional home and now it can be yours! This...

Indulge yourself in this .....

3 Ormiston Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

... immaculately presented Hallmark home. Located on the high side of the road, in an elevated position, in the sought after Emerald Hill estate in Brassall. The...

5 BED FAMILY HOME &amp; 3 LIVING AREAS

5 Casement Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 5 2 2 $379,000

A spacious 5 bed family home is on offer here, built 2009, located in a quiet cul-de-sac on level 568M2 allotment and only minutes away from schools, parks...

&quot;PRIVATE AND PEACEFUL SETTING; IMPECCABLE PRESENTATION;

22a Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers over...

Designed specifically for the size of the block this striking federation 5 bedroom brick and colourbond home is located on a large 3,239m2 block in Brassall. This...

LARGE 941m2 BLOCK WITH SIDE ACCESS

25 Griffin Crescent, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This property has so much potential, there is an additional single driveway with access to the back yard and there is plenty of room for a large shed and his toys.

GREAT LOCATION GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

7/13 Thomas Street, Goodna 4300

Unit 1 1 $120,000

This spacious one bedroom self-contained unit in Tully Lodge is positioned at the front of the complex with a large easement / nature strip between the property...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

Ray White's awards success a product of strong support

TOP AWARD: The Ray White Ipswich team took home seven titles, including the top Max White award, at the annual awards evening this week.

Local team cleans up at annual real estate awards

Creative heart of city to beat at Woollen Mills

PERFORMANCE: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Woollen Mills in North Ipswich, which can become a venue for performances. The Ipswich City Council is looking to turn the site into an arts hub.

Visionary plan for historic building will see creativity thrive

Roadwork chaos damaging local businesses

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

"People have stopped coming here because they can't get access"

Rosewood housing estate will cater for 425

COUNTRY LIVING: A panoramic shot of the new Rosewood Green development which will bring 425 news homes to the district.

A new master planned community has been unveiled at Rosewood

Last chance to comment on Jacaranda St development

BE HEARD: Engineer and Jacaranda St resident Daniel Kiogaard is encouraging residents to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed development by lodging a formal submission with the council.

Proposal to build eight apartment blocks, up to six stories high.