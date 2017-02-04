Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

1. Chopper's Republic of Anzakistan

RACEHORSE HOTEL

SATURDAY, 8PM

AS SEEN on The Ronnie Johns Half Hour, 7 Days and Best Bits. Catch Australia's most wanted comedian Heath Franklin in 'Chopper's Republic of Anzakistan' at the Racehorse Hotel, tonight.

After taking over the once great nations of Australia and NZ, rolling them into one and throwing out the crap bits, Chopper has created the world's newest superpower - Anzakistan - and he's just the bloke to run it. He may not have much experience, but at least you know where he stands - right behind a moustache.

Tickets at moshtix.com.au.

2. The Roaring Twenties

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

SATURDAY, 8PM

THE Roaring Twenties tells the story of VooVoo, a bubbly Australian railway heiress throwing a party to end all parties to celebrate her 21st birthday.

Wide-eyed and intrigued by the stars of aviation, VooVoo is longing for adventure in the glamorous world of the Weimer Berlin cabaret, the American speakeasy and the Parisian Moulin Rouge.

The Roaring Twenties is an interactive cabaret that promises to bring a taste of the delectable 20s hedonism to town.

3. Movies in the Park

EBBW VALE MEMORIAL PARK

SATURDAY, 7PM

IN A city of anthropomorphic animals, a rookie bunny cop and a cynical con artist fox must work together to uncover a conspiracy in Zootopia. Join Mayor Paul Pisasale and councillors of the City of Ipswich at Heritage Bank 2017 Movies in the Park. Pack a picnic, get outdoors with the family and enjoy free Movies in the Park. If cancelled owing to wet weather, the movie will be screened on February 11, same time, same place (weather permitting).

4. Ipswich Hockey Association Open Day

BRIGGS RD RACEVIEW

SUNDAY, 3-6PM

WANT to find out about playing hockey? It caters for all ages from 3 to 83, come along and find out all about what they offer.

They will have free Hook in2 Hockey activities from 3-4pm. Exhibition games, food and drinks for sale and plenty of information with all clubs on site. Hockey is played at the one location, so no travelling all over the country side.

5. 19th and 20th century works

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

VIEW some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage.

Visit the upper level to see exceptional works such as the mid-19th century cedar sideboard crafted by George Dowden, Australian paintings such as 'Frosty morning' by Elioth Gruner, and the exquisite Australian wildflower tea service designed by renowned Australian botanical artist Ellis Rowan.