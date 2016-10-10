Five things to do in and around the region

Lifeline Clothing Sale

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

IPSWICH SHOWGROUNDS MAIN PAVILION

HELP Lifeline Ipswich continue its vital work, and give your wardrobe a low-cost makeover. Head out to the Ipswich Showgrounds Saturday and Sunday for the Lifeline Ipswich Clothing Sale, check out the amazing items on sale for bargain prices, and bag a bargain or 10. All money raised from the sale funds the work of Lifeline in Ipswich.

Glenore Grove Dance

SATURDAY 7PM

GLENORE GROVE COMMUNITY HALL

SWING, sway and shuffle around the dance floor and help keep the tradition of country dances alive and well. Money raised helps with the maintenance of the hall. Get a taste of a real country community, and learn some dance steps.

Come and Try Lace Makers

SATURDAY 10AM - 2PM

103 GLEBE RD SILKSTONE

SEW Happy Lacemakers are 20-years-old, and they are inviting the community to celebrate with them, by joining them for a come and try day.

Call Madge on 38124055 for information.

The Tempest

SEASON STARTS FRIDAY

THE TURNAROUND THEATRE

THIS re-imaging of The Tempest, originally written around 1610 - 1611, is Shakespeare's story of the betrayal of Prospero; the bookish Duke of Milan. Prospero sets out to reclaim her Dukedom from her brother Antonio with the use of her magic arts.

1987 Productions presents a bold re-imagining of Shakespeare's magical play.

Jesus Christ Superstar

FRIDAY TO SUNDAY

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

CAN you imagine Jesus Christ as a rock superstar? Ipswich Orpheus Chorale has for their production of Jesus Christ Superstar. The production stars well-loved local performers Warren Pennell as 'Jesus', Krystel Spark as 'Mary', Lawrie Esmond as 'Caiaphas', Rod Jones as 'Pilate', Robert Bendell as 'Herod' and Kym Brown as 'Judas'.