Five face drugs and weapons charges after police raids

The Darling Downs District Tactical Crime Squad has charged five men with drugs and weapons offences following a number of raids in the Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley and Ipswich areas today.

A series of search warrants were executed at residential and commercial premises today with police allegedly uncovering a loaded .22 calibre firearm, illicit drugs including amphetamine, cannabis and assorted drug paraphernalia.

A 40-year-old Harristown man was charged with trafficking of a dangerous drug.

A 52-year-old Cawdor man was charged with a number of weapons offences after officers located 46 unsecure but registered firearms on a property.

He will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on November 23.

A 52-year-old Ballard man was charged with trafficking of a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of firearms and the unlawful supply of firearms. He will appear in court later this month.

Three men from Ipswich were also charged with trafficking of a dangerous drug and are expected to appear in court later this month.

Senior Sergeant Scott Stahlhut said the community is concerned about the negative impact of drug use, and operations such as this will continue to reduce drug related crime in the area.

"Today's intelligence driven tactical actions were undertaken to specifically target, identify and reduce drug and weapons crime and similar police operations can be expected in the future," Senior Sergeant Stahlhut.

"Clearly the message to some registered weapons holders is not getting through in terms of security and storage compliance.

"I urge community members to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously to report any criminal and drug behaviour so we can continue to target these offenders."

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.