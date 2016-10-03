25°
Fitting tribute to late Lockyer Valley mayor

Mayor on Monday, Paul Pisasale | 3rd Oct 2016 1:03 PM
NOT FORGOTTEN: A memorial honouring the late Steve Jones was unveiled yesterday.
NOT FORGOTTEN: A memorial honouring the late Steve Jones was unveiled yesterday. Francis Witsenhuysen

A MEMORIAL honouring the late Steve Jones was unveiled yesterday as part of the annual Lights on the Hill Convoy weekend. The former Lockyer Valley Mayor was a great mate and an inspiration to many. The memorial at Gatton's Apex Park is a fitting tribute to a larger-than-life character who was a great supporter of our primary producers and truck drivers.

The inaugural Fun Palace 4305 attracted huge interest at Ipswich Central Library on Saturday. The hands-on festival of arts and science turned the traditional concept of libraries on its head with a day of action and activities. I'm excited to see what the future holds for our local libraries, which continue to evolve as destinations for discovery.

Happy 80th birthday to Brassall resident Daphne O'Brien. Daphne celebrated with a group of family and friends at North Ipswich Bowls Club on Saturday. I was thrilled to receive a handwritten invitation to Daphne's party after unfortunately missing her 70th.

BP Haigslea is now officially open on the Warrego Highway next to the iconic Sundowner Hotel. The service centre includes Hungry Jacks, Coolabah Tree Café, Origin Kebabs and a private lounge area and showers for truckies. Thanks to Epic Fuel Group for this investment in Ipswich.

Young school-leavers can boost their employment prospects by taking part in a new program by yourtown, formerly known as BoysTown. The Transition to Work program was launched at 78 Brisbane St last week, offering opportunities for 15- to 21-year-olds to gain qualifications and employment.

The Redbank Plains Early Education Centre & Preschool was a hive of activity for Friday's Spring Market. The event included art and craft stalls, food, a mini circus and car wash. Thanks to all the parents and supporters for their efforts on a beautiful spring day.

Congratulations to Booval couple Vern and Shirley Bailey on 60 years of marriage. The founding members of the Kookaburra Caravan Club Ipswich marked their special milestone last Thursday. Another Ipswich couple, Raceview's Lynette and Alan Bellingham, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. The Bellinghams enjoyed lunch at Brothers Leagues Club with family and friends.

Technology, wood and metal works, hi-tech fabrication and digital media art have converged at a new community space in the Ipswich Mall. HS Ipswich was launched last week for like-minded members to create and tinker. This is another success story from Activate Ipswich.

