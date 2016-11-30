33°
Fist fight fallout at Metropole continues

Joel Gould
| 30th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
FOCUS: The management of the Metropole Hotel is taking steps to improve patron behaviour.
FOCUS: The management of the Metropole Hotel is taking steps to improve patron behaviour.

THE METROPOLE Hotel is beefing up it security in the run into the holiday period as the fallout from Saturday nights of mayhem continues.

After several evenings of violence, arrests and vandalism, which saw shops damaged and four police injured in a fracas, community patience is wearing thin.

The Metropole has applied for extended trading hours to Liquor Licensing between now and Christmas.

The Metropole's application has been successful, but with certain conditions

But Inspector Michael Trezise said that, on the bright side, last weekend was an improvement.

Insp Trezise gave a presentation on a wide variety of policing matters to an Ipswich City Council committee meeting yesterday where Cr Andrew Antoniolli asked what the latest was on the Metropole Hotel.

Ipswich police, liquor licensing and pub management met last week and Insp Trezise said it was "quite positive”

"Because of that meeting they have agreed to put an extra security guard on and give their security guards some direction because the directions they had were poor and they weren't assisting police when they turned up,” Insp Trezise said.

"With liquor licensing they are in the situation where if they have one more bad weekend they have to hire two police out of hours to work security, which will cost them thousands of dollars.

"They are also employing someone to work one hour after closing time and go up the street and clean up rubbish from the hotel.”

Insp Trezise told the QT that the police had shown the Metropole management Safe City footage to highlight some of the issues they were having.

"And we definitely thought they were co-operative,” he said.

Insp Trezise said a Safe Night Precinct Board had been formed, the organisation had already had its first meeting and that the Metropole Hotel had representation on the board.

Cr Antoniolli, who represents the CBD, said that the hotel needed to improve its dress code to attract a better style of client.

"The council and the police have both made it quite clear to the owners of the Metropole that they need to pull their socks up and pick up their act because it is not good enough,” he said.

"They are the only provider of late night entertainment in the CBD at the moment and if they can't get that right they will lose that opportunity.

"I'd like to think that Liquor Licensing will keep their eye on them, and if they can't pick up their act that Liquor Licensing will serve them notice that they cannot continue.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  liquor licensing metropole hotel mick trezise queensland police service

