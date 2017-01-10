34°
Fitness guru in pole position

Firm Focus with QT columnist Ashley Jones | 10th Jan 2017 11:00 AM
STAY STRONG: Selena Lucas (top centre) with instructors and students at Gravity Fitness Academy.
STAY STRONG: Selena Lucas (top centre) with instructors and students at Gravity Fitness Academy.

SELENA Lucas, better known as Nena, is owner and manager of Gravity Fitness Academy.

It is not your standard fitness regime but, according to Nena, it is a lot of fun and everyone can do it.

Known as Pole Fitness, it has been long associated with exotic dancers or pole dancing, and pole fitness has come on the scene to move this sport on from the exotic to the energetic and challenging.

"It is more gymnastic based and has become very athletic. It is growing rapidly," Ms Lucas said.

"You are building core strength with this exercise. It is very intensive and fatiguing the body; unlike other exercise programs there is no rest stage. It is popular with both females and males. It is great for people who want to workout in a different style.

"We get people who just want to do it for fitness and the social aspect of it, some are training for competition and some are in training to move towards a competition goal.

"My instructors and other students are supportive. I want this place to be very supportive and have no judgement."

 

Selena Lucas in action.
Selena Lucas in action.

Ms Lucas has been in the industry for nine years, including six years as an instructor.

She has competed at the State level.

The 239 Brisbane Street academy is growing strongly, after opening in October 2015.

"We are at stage one," Ms Lucas said.

"Ultimately, I want to be in a warehouse so we can use aerial apparatus, trapeze and acrobatics.

"There is so much work and time that goes into establishing the business, along with the stress.

"You are trying to be ahead of the market and you have to have courage in yourself and to not take no for an answer. It takes you out of your comfort zone."

Gravity Fitness Academy was awarded New Business of the Year, presented by Ipswich City Council at the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry Awards.

This year will see the business continue to grow, settle down into a strong stable business and look to other competitions. Perhaps the post-Christmas celebration weight gain might be a motivator to look at something different for 2017.

