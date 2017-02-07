Exciting time for those in battery game

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Rick Barron from Atlas Batteries.

THERE are many things taken for granted in life, among those is the car battery.

Rick and Tracy Barron established Atlas Batteries to provide a service that is both preventative and responsive to immediate needs such as a flat battery.

The Ipswich business is celebrating 20 years of service.

"It is a very competitive industry and it is true people do not think about us until they need us. We have a very strong local presence so many people know we are here," Mr Barron said.

Atlas batteries are manufactured by SuperCharge, a member of the Ramcar Group of companies and one of the largest deep cycle battery manufacturers in Asia.

They are manufactured and label as Atlas Batteries, all in the one location and sent to the Ipswich store.

"The batteries are made to our specifications and have an Australia-wide warranty," Mr Barron said.

"We stock an extensive range of car, boat, marine, bike, mower and truck batteries."

Batteries have a tendency to stop working at the most inappropriate time.

Atlas Batteries provide a roadside assist service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, covering a huge area from Gatton to Yatala.

As well as battery service they can also change a flat tyre, get keys out of locked cars and provide general roadside assistance.

"There is a small fee but people are happy to pay it, they know we will be there quickly and often they know us and feel safe," Mr Barron said.

"Batteries these days are 99% maintenance free. They are sealed units so there is nothing that consumers can really do anymore.

"We offer a free service at two years where we review the life of the battery. Normally people get around three years out of a battery.

"People going on trips should have their battery checked to ensure it is working well."

The battery industry is in a period a significant growth because of the next generation of motor vehicles.

The hybrid range of cars are reliant on battery power and, according to Mr Barron, it will bring some big changes into the industry.

"A battery replacement currently for a hybrid is around $6000 but they will be like mobile phones; once there are more in the market the price will drop."

Next month Mr Barron will be making the trip to the SuperCharge headquarters in the Philippines.

While there he will visit the factory and see the manufacturing process, get the latest information on the stop-start batteries and other innovations for standard batteries and those for hybrid vehicles.

Atlas Batteries is located at Wildey Street Flinders View.