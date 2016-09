A house fire at Coominya is being treated as non suspicious.

A man has run from his burning home after it caught fire at Coominya overnight.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Mahon Rd at about 4am but were unable to save the structure which was well-involved on their arrival.

The blaze was under control by 5am but two fire crews remain on the scene dampening down hot spots to ensure the safety of other nearby buildings.

It is believed police are treating the fire as non suspicious.

There are no reports of any injuries.