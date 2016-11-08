Fireweed a pest to be reckoned with: Pahlke

FLOURISHING: Fireweed has become a major issue in Ipswich after once being unknown in city.

FIREWEED in Ipswich and environs 'fired up' over the winter and now Ipswich City Council is taking several key steps to help landowners keep the pest under control before next season.

Regulatory changes to the Biosecurity Act 2014 has put more of the onus on councils to assist landowners get pests like fireweed under control, Cr David Pahlke says.

Cr Pahlke's Division 10 saw a proliferation of fireweed in the winter.

The previous Land Protection Act required landholders to keep their land free of certain declared pests. Previously they had a statutory obligation to eradicate them and if they didn't there was a fine.

Now the legislative changes, while still requiring landholders to take reasonable measures to contain deemed biosecurity risks, require councils and landholders to invest more on containment.

Cr Pahlke said the changes were virtually an acknowledgement that fireweed was uncontrollable.

The Ipswich council provided land owners with 23 permits to take the fireweed on their properties to the dump without charge in the winter.

Fireweed is an introduced weed that is poisonous to stock and competes with pasture.

It is essentially a winter weed that dies off in hot weather but its root system can remain in place until the following autumn.

The weed has an extraordinary ability to produce seeds.

As Queensland had its second highest rainfall for a winter on record, and its second-warmest on record, the weed flourished.

"The State Government has watered down the legislation with the biosecurity act where previously you issued a notice to the landowner for pests like fireweed and they must get rid of it," Cr Pahlke said.

"Now they have put all the onus on council and landowners and walked away from their responsibilities.

"I have one instance where a 90-year-old on 100 acres can't afford to get rid of it.

"Fireweed is now rampant. It is like a pretty daisy flower with 13 petals and I am told that one flower can potentially have 100,000 seeds.

"When I got elected in the early 1990s it was only found (in the region) in Boonah.

"It is poisonous to stock and you need gloves to pull it out.

"Before next winter we have to be prepared to tackle it head on."

The Council employed a temporary officer to deal with the increased number of requests for help to control outbreaks of plan and animal species deemed pests, with fireweed one of them.

During a four-month period from July 1 the number of requests for assistance more than doubled from the previous year, from 48 to 118.

With fireweed, the council has a consultative approach with landholders and is working together with the community to control the weed.

A fireweed information day will occur in Rosewood in Novemeber to further that collaboration.

Ipswich council has started mapping out where fireweed exists so they can engage with landowners and community groups on how they can keep it under control next winter.

The council will also prepare a mailing list of impacted properties to alert landowners approaching next autumn and publish a fact sheet on fireweed.

Now the requirement is basically to keep it under control the best they can.

Ipswich, along with Somerset and Lockyer councils, have been deemed 'high risk' council areas.

The problem is now in the rural areas of Ipswich.

Council is in the process of devising its own biodiversity plan after previously having a pest management plan.

That is in light of changes to the biodiversity act.