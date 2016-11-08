36°
News

Fireweed a pest to be reckoned with: Pahlke

Joel Gould
| 8th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
FLOURISHING: Fireweed has become a major issue in Ipswich after once being unknown in city.
FLOURISHING: Fireweed has become a major issue in Ipswich after once being unknown in city. fireweed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIREWEED in Ipswich and environs 'fired up' over the winter and now Ipswich City Council is taking several key steps to help landowners keep the pest under control before next season.

Regulatory changes to the Biosecurity Act 2014 has put more of the onus on councils to assist landowners get pests like fireweed under control, Cr David Pahlke says.

Cr Pahlke's Division 10 saw a proliferation of fireweed in the winter.

The previous Land Protection Act required landholders to keep their land free of certain declared pests. Previously they had a statutory obligation to eradicate them and if they didn't there was a fine.

Now the legislative changes, while still requiring landholders to take reasonable measures to contain deemed biosecurity risks, require councils and landholders to invest more on containment.

Cr Pahlke said the changes were virtually an acknowledgement that fireweed was uncontrollable.

The Ipswich council provided land owners with 23 permits to take the fireweed on their properties to the dump without charge in the winter.

Fireweed is an introduced weed that is poisonous to stock and competes with pasture.

It is essentially a winter weed that dies off in hot weather but its root system can remain in place until the following autumn.

The weed has an extraordinary ability to produce seeds.

As Queensland had its second highest rainfall for a winter on record, and its second-warmest on record, the weed flourished.

"The State Government has watered down the legislation with the biosecurity act where previously you issued a notice to the landowner for pests like fireweed and they must get rid of it," Cr Pahlke said.

"Now they have put all the onus on council and landowners and walked away from their responsibilities.

"I have one instance where a 90-year-old on 100 acres can't afford to get rid of it.

"Fireweed is now rampant. It is like a pretty daisy flower with 13 petals and I am told that one flower can potentially have 100,000 seeds.

"When I got elected in the early 1990s it was only found (in the region) in Boonah.

"It is poisonous to stock and you need gloves to pull it out.

"Before next winter we have to be prepared to tackle it head on."

The Council employed a temporary officer to deal with the increased number of requests for help to control outbreaks of plan and animal species deemed pests, with fireweed one of them.

During a four-month period from July 1 the number of requests for assistance more than doubled from the previous year, from 48 to 118.

With fireweed, the council has a consultative approach with landholders and is working together with the community to control the weed.

A fireweed information day will occur in Rosewood in Novemeber to further that collaboration.

Ipswich council has started mapping out where fireweed exists so they can engage with landowners and community groups on how they can keep it under control next winter.

The council will also prepare a mailing list of impacted properties to alert landowners approaching next autumn and publish a fact sheet on fireweed.

Now the requirement is basically to keep it under control the best they can.

Ipswich, along with Somerset and Lockyer councils, have been deemed 'high risk' council areas.

The problem is now in the rural areas of Ipswich.

Council is in the process of devising its own biodiversity plan after previously having a pest management plan.

That is in light of changes to the biodiversity act.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fireweed ipswich pests

Redbank Plains stations must have enough carparks

Redbank Plains stations must have enough carparks

Ipswichians still rely on their cars and need places to park at stations

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Man in hospital after being knocked over by a cow

Fourth generation dairy farmer Graham MacIntyre, has released his own milk label, 'Lynward Queensland Milk'. Photo: Kari Bourne / Sunshine Coast Daily

Paramedics at the scene treated a man in his 40s for chest pain

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Five things to do this week

Enjoy the exhibition 'Ipswich x 5' at the Ipswich Art Gallery, daily from 10am.

What's on in Ipswich

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

10 Things to do this weekend

Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.

What's on in Ipswich

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Ruby Rose and Veronicas star Jess Origliasso back together

RUBY Rose has rekindled her romance with Jess Origliasso.

Amy Adams' film Nocturnal Animals sure to pick up awards

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Nocturnal Animals. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Film weaves together two stories to tell one of couple's unravelling

Prince Harry's model dates

Prince Harry's dating schedule has been quite impressive lately

Mel Gibson 'screws up' as a parent

Mel Gibson says he hopes he does a good job most of the time

Kendall Jenner's sleep paralysis

Kendall Jenner is suffering from sleep paralysis.

Love the house...Envy the Lifestyle

17-25 Leesmore Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 8 $609,000...

A great opportunity for you to secure an impressive family home right in the heart of Deebing Heights acreage estate (formally Paradise Heights estate) The...

Surplus to requirements

448-454 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial - Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed ... Offers To...

- Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed major commercial prescient - Two road frontage, high profile and easily accessed...

HIDDEN OASIS WITH 5 BEDROOMS + PARK 4 CARS

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

URGENT SALE-MAKE AN OFFER!!

10 Hall Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 3 ALL OFFERS...

CALL TO INSPECT TODAY!! First time offered for sale in 37 years, needs to be sold!! Sitting on a quarter acre block this fully fenced 3 bed home just needs some...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION IN PEAK

15 Hall Street, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 2 MUST SELL AT...

Open each Saturday 10-10.30am before Auction. Ideally located within the appealing and sort-after township of Peak Crossing is this large Queenslander home on a...

Centrally Positioned Development Opportunity

9 Hall Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial andbull; Zoned Local Business and Industry (Yamanto) andbull; MCU allowing bulky goods, ... Price By...

andbull; Zoned Local Business and Industry (Yamanto) andbull; MCU allowing bulky goods, caf/restaurant, service /trades, garden centre and shop uses andbull; Three...

LONG TERM OWNER MOVING ON - WE NEED SOLD ASAP!!

180 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This immaculate character home is positioned in a very handy location, and with many of the big ticket items already completed, you'll want to move straight in and...

A Real Delight

33 Prospect St, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $308,000

his delightful home has been beautifully renovated and is ready for market. * Three Good Size Bedrooms * Good Size Lounge area with plenty of filtering light...

Words and Photographs Can Not Do this Home Justice!!!

82 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This picture perfect four year old family home is possibly the best presented & most feature packed home that I have ever offered for sale under $360,000 in my 18...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Pisasale insists CBD water feature is full steam ahead

STILL ON: The CBD water feature announced for the Ipswich CBD will proceed. Pictured at its announcement is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige, Cr Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

'Funding snub won't stop us' says Mayor

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!