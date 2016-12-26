Boxing Day fire ruins home

UPDATE 3.30PM: AN Ipswich home has been badly damaged by a fire this afternoon.

Four crews of firefighters were called to the house in Rodney St about 2.30pm.

It was well involved by the time crews arrived and took about half an hour to extinguish.

Station Officer Tim Burchmann said the rear half of the house was damaged by fire, with the entire house sustaining smoke damage.

"All persons are accounted for and the fire is extinguished," he said.

Neighbour Sarah Styles said she arrived home to see her street full of emergency vehicles.

Ms Styles said a couple lived at the house.

"I came home to fire trucks arriving with me and the house was on fire," she said.

"I think it must have started inside and it looks to be electrical because they have turned the power off."

Mr Burchmann said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire at this stage.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the QFES Fire Investigation Unit and police.

EARLIER: FIRE crews are battling a blaze at a house in Silkstone this afternoon.

The fire was reported at a house in Rodney St about 2.30pm.

Four fire trucks are on scene and firefighters have entered the home wearing breathing apparatus.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service reports the house was well ablaze by the time they arrived on scene.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.