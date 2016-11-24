Fire weather warning issued as city braces for a hot one

The community is being told to brace for another hot day today as a fire weather warning goes out across the Southeast coast.

Ipswich's temperature is forecast to hit a high of 37C with the chance of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening.

The severe fire danger warning comes as a surface trough pushes northeast across southern and central Queensland.

A moderate south to southwesterly wind flow will combine with hot and very dry conditions in the wake of the trough to enhance fire dangers.

Very dry air will push into southern #Qld tomorrow resulting in severe fire dangers in parts of the southeast. See https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o pic.twitter.com/yp4dfyyOpk — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 23, 2016

Rural Fire Service Assistant Commissioner Tom Dawson said the change in weather conditions may create dangerous conditions and cause fires to spread quickly.

"While firefighters are taking precautions to prepare for the heightened fire conditions, we're also asking residents to be extra vigilant and proactive in reporting bushfires," he said.

"There has been a number of fires reported across Queensland recently that are being investigated as suspicious.

"The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Fire Investigation Unit and Queensland Police Service Arson Squad will be monitoring all fire developments to determine if any criminal or negligent actions are occurring.

"The public can help by reporting any suspicious behaviour to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contacting their local police station. If you see something, or know something, say something."

Mr Dawson said all residents across Queensland, particularly those who lived near bushland, should have a Bushfire Survival Plan.

"If they haven't already, I urge residents to finalise preparations on their property and visit the RFS website to download a Bushfire Survival Plan so that no one is caught off guard during these dangerous conditions," he said.

"It is essential to have a Bushfire Survival Plan to detail exactly how to prepare and what action to take if threatened by a bushfire.

"The plan must be in writing, practiced regularly and take into consideration the ages and physical capabilities of everyone in the household, including children and the elderly."

Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, ruralfire.qld.gov.au and bom.gov.au.

Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.