Fire warning with another sweltering day on the way

IPSWICH residents won't get any relief from the hot weather today.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting Ipswich will hit 32 degrees, bringing thunderstorms to the region on both Saturday and Sunday.

BoM has also warned of the high fire danger for Ipswich today, with the week's hot weather causing tinderbox conditions.

"A surface trough has moved northeast across inland parts of southeastern Queensland," the BoM website states.

"A moderate south to southwesterly wind flow is combining with hot and very dry conditions in the wake of the trough to enhance fire dangers."

The Rural Fire Service has reminded locals to make a bushfire survival plan and to stick to it.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.