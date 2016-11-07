Fire Station 101 a hot spot

BRIGHT IDEAS: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Paul Tully ring the bell for the first time at the official opening of Fire Station 101 earlier this year.

COUNCIL'S efforts to stoke the flames of innovation in Ipswich have been recognised, with startup incubator Fire Station 101 winning the Innovation category in the 2016 Ipswich Business Awards.

Fire Station 101 opened in March this year in the former Ipswich fire brigade headquarters at 101 Limestone Street and has enabled rapid development of a startup ecosystem in the city.

Mayor Paul Pisasale, who heads council's economic development committee, said the award was recognition of council's efforts to help local entrepreneurs create the jobs of tomorrow.

"In August 2015 there were five recognised startups in Ipswich. Since opening, Fire Station 101 has welcomed 50 startups developing a range of commercial opportunities," Cr Pisasale said.

"Fire Station 101 has also connected local entrepreneurs with business mentors, partnered with Impact Academy to encourage an entrepreneurial mindset in our city's youth and hosted community discussions and workshops to help residents learn the new skills they will need for the jobs of tomorrow."

Cr Pisasale said it was important Ipswich continued to embrace new technology.

"The industries that have driven economic growth in our city for the past 100 years will not be where the opportunities for prosperity are in the future, so it is essential we take steps now to keep Ipswich ahead of the game," Cr Pisasale said.

"I want to thank the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as the wider business community for getting behind these awards which play an important role in celebrating local business success stories.

"By celebrating our city's success stories we help inspire others to join us on the journey as we make our city the very best that it can be."

Learn more about Fire Station 101 at www.firestation101.com.au