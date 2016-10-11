31°
Fire in murder accused backyard days after Tia's death

Sherele Moody
| 11th Oct 2016 1:37 PM
John Edward Harris, 44, and Linda Eileen Appleton, 42, have pleaded not guilty to murdering the 28-year-old former Ipswich mother of four Tia Landers whose body was found in a shallow grave in Beerburrum State Forest near the Glass House Mountains in July of 2014.
A NEIGHBOUR of the couple accused of murdering Tia Landers saw fires in their backyard a week after Ms Landers died, a court heard on Tuesday.

Another witness told Brisbane Supreme Court that Ms Landers had a bag of methamphetamine about two days before her alleged murder.

Ms Appleton and Mr Harris have pleaded guilty to interfering with a corpse and guilty to depriving alleged witnesses Jake McKenzie, 24, and Ryan Morgan, 21, of their liberty on June 16, 2014, at Brighton.

Delma Gail Hancox told the court that she saw fires at Ms Apppleton and Mr Harris's home on June 23 and 24, 2014.

"I saw the back of John (Harris). He was in his shed. He was fairly close (to the fire),” she said under questioning from Crown prosecutor Phil McCarthy.

"The next night there was another fire in the same place. It was in the same position as the night before.”

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service officer Garry Kilpatrick confirmed to the court that he attended a blaze at the defendants' home on June 24.

He told the court Mr Harris said the fire was for a BBQ.

"He (Mr Harris) said there was bonfire earlier, which I didn't think anything about.”

Ms Landers's friend Susanne Marie Files told the court that she was in a red Holden Commodore station wagon driven by Ms Landers on June 13, 2014, when Ms Landers received a phone call on one of two mobiles.

"I saw her pull a bag of rock out of her bag,” Ms Files said, answering "Yes” to Mr McCarthy's question about whether or not the "rock” was methamphetamine.

On Monday, the court heard Jake McKenzie and Ryan Morgan witnessed the alleged murder of Ms Landers and that the defendants allegedly forced the men to put Ms Landers's body into a red Commodore station wagon.

Mr McKenzie and Mr Morgan are expected to give evidence today.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  court, crime, delma gail hancox, garry kilpatrick, jake mckenzie, john edward harris, linda eileen appleton, ryan morgan, tia landers

