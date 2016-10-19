31°
News

Fire burning along Warrego Hwy

Helen Spelitis
| 19th Oct 2016 2:10 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIRE crews are battling a blaze along the Warrego Highway.

Three trucks were called to the scene, just before the Laidley turnoff where a small area of grass is burning on the southern side of the highway.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said while there may be a lot of smoke in the area the fire, reported at 1.15pm, had been brought under control. 

Drivers in the area have been reminded to be cautious and drive to conditions.

Earlier this month Ipswich residents were warned this season predicted to be particularly unpredictable with high fuel loads across the region.

In particular grass fires are a major concern for Rural Fire Services Queensland area director Paul Storrs who says the region has been classed as having a Very High Fire Danger risk.

Unseasonal wet weather during winter has made hazard reduction burning difficult throughout parts of Queensland, meaning Ipswich residents must be more prepared than ever for disaster to strike.  

"People with plans are the ones who survive," Mr Storrs said earlier this month.  

"Land owners need to know if they will stay and defend or leave and prepare for that.  

"Right around the district we are reminding people to clean out their gutters, move firewood away from houses and make sure smoke alarms are working."  

For more on how to prepare for bushfires, visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

 

 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fire ipswich warrego highway

Michael Jackson and The Cure inspire new talent

Michael Jackson and The Cure inspire new talent

Diverse influences make for unique talent

Nick Kyrgios ban should include Australian Open: Readers

Nick Kyrgios's ban: Too harsh, Fair or Insufficient?

ATP penalty: Too harsh, Fair or Insufficient?

Police identify Bowenville fatal crash victim

Emergency services at the scene of the crash.

Woman, 26, died at the scene while man, 26, fights for life

Breast cancer awareness can save lives

TICKLED PINK: Co-president of Lockyer Valley Breast Cancer Support Group Michelle Villis and Barbara Martin remind women to book a mammogram.

Awareness saves lives

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

Michael Jackson and The Cure inspire new talent

PLAYFUL: Taylor Payne has spoken to Emerge following the release of his song, The Jungle Talks.

Diverse influences make for unique talent

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

JENNIFER Lawrence is reportedly dating director Darren Aronofsky after she bonded with him over a new movie they're working on together.

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

View Worth Waking Up To

225 Mulgowie Road, Thornton 4341

House 4 1 6 $739,000...

Situated in the picturesque Mulgowie Valley, and located 20 minutes to Laidley, 60 minutes to Toowoomba and Ipswich this versatile property is suitable for...

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

&quot;SOLID STARTER HOME- A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND FLOOD FREE &quot;

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

MASSIVE &amp; BEAUTIFUL

30 Warner Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $445,000...

This would have to be one of the largest double storey brick homes you will find in today's market. Boasting four huge bedrooms upstairs (3 with built- ins) plus a...

Absolute Perfection

4 Boettcher Ave, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $432,000...

If you are looking for a quality lowset home in a sought after area, which represents perfection in every way, then this property is a must to see and is packed...

MOTIVATED OWNER SAYS &quot;SELL&quot;

9 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers From...

BUYER WITH LONG TERM CONTRACT UNABLE TO PROCEED - AVAILABLE AGAIN - DON'T MISS OUT A SECOND TIME Ask the agent for more details TWO SPACIOUS LEVELS !! LIVE...

&quot;HIGH ON A HILL- UNSURPASSED VIEWS ON LARGE HOUSESITE&quot;

14 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 4 1 2 $379,000

A transformation has taken place at this newly renovated 4 bedroom; 2 bathroom home!. The current owners should be contenders for "The Block" with the style...

EXCELLENT ENTRY POINT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

11 Toongarra Road, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 Offer From...

WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL & LOCAL WATERPARK & PUBLIC TRANSPORT SUPER HANDY TO CBD & MAJOR SERVICES SOLID 1950’s CHARACTER HOME Don’t miss the opportunity to...

SPECTACULAR HOME!!! TWO FANTASTIC LEVELS + VIEWS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000

THIS PROPERTY MUST BE INSPECTED TO FULLY COMPREHEND THE SIZE AND FEATURES ON OFFER!! TIMELESS QUEENSLANDER ON HUGE 910SQM BLOCK IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards