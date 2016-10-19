Fire burning along Warrego Hwy

FIRE crews are battling a blaze along the Warrego Highway.

Three trucks were called to the scene, just before the Laidley turnoff where a small area of grass is burning on the southern side of the highway.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said while there may be a lot of smoke in the area the fire, reported at 1.15pm, had been brought under control.

Drivers in the area have been reminded to be cautious and drive to conditions.

Earlier this month Ipswich residents were warned this season predicted to be particularly unpredictable with high fuel loads across the region.

In particular grass fires are a major concern for Rural Fire Services Queensland area director Paul Storrs who says the region has been classed as having a Very High Fire Danger risk.

Unseasonal wet weather during winter has made hazard reduction burning difficult throughout parts of Queensland, meaning Ipswich residents must be more prepared than ever for disaster to strike.

"People with plans are the ones who survive," Mr Storrs said earlier this month.

"Land owners need to know if they will stay and defend or leave and prepare for that.

"Right around the district we are reminding people to clean out their gutters, move firewood away from houses and make sure smoke alarms are working."

For more on how to prepare for bushfires, visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.