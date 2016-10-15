Find fashion treasures for just $2

The sale is set to offer style on a budget.

NEED to dress up your summer wardrobe, but on a tight budget?

Why not take a look at what Lifeline has to offer at the annual Clothing Sale at Ipswich Showgrounds on October 15 and 16.

More than 200,000 pieces of high quality, pre-loved clothing are up for grabs at the Lifeline Ipswich $2 Clothing Sale, said Ipswich manager Col Hannigan.

"The original idea of the clothing sale was to help take the pressure off as Christmas approaches, you can get a new wardrobe for under $100,” Mr Hannigan said.

"But now, we find we get a whole lot of people who would not normally visit Lifeline shops realise the quality of merchandise available - it helps us to win the hearts and minds of people.”