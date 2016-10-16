But Mike Tanner believed all our troubles would soon be over: "With WW3 around the corner, it should become easier.”

Impossible, soul destroying, difficult, non existent and dead. These were just a few of the answers we got when we asked our readers about their experiences of looking for work in Ipswich.

We had almost 60 comments on the Facebook post titled: "Fill in the blank: finding work in Ipswich is ________" ... and the majority weren't postive.

Kim Crothers wrote: "Hard! Soul destroying, with Lynette Duffy adding, "It's impossible to find full time work." Rachael Goodes said: "Nearly impossible from what I have seen. Some of my friends have gone to great lengths to get a job and yet nothing. Everybody wants someone that is like 25-30 years experience (obvious exaggeration but you get the point). Most positions want managers and high up positions like that, which your average person usually isn't qualified to do or had much experience doing."

Julie-Anne Jamieson and Judy Bourke were of the view that there was very little work in Ipswich: "That's why I travel to Brisbane five days a week and lose $120 out of my pay each fortnight in train fares!"

And Jennifer Haslam felt that: "Employers seem to prefer applicants from outside the district, bringing many in from Toowoomba and Brisbane. It's almost as if you need to say you live out of town!"

Pam Andy Groenewald and Janet White answered that it was even harder for over 55s: "Very hard for people over the age of 50. Despite putting in numerous applications you don't hear back." - "Extremely hard for over 55s."

However Joanne Jackson was having none of it. She wrote: "Easy if you have a brain and actually want to work." And Andrew Lambert was in agreement: "Dead easy... got to pound the pavement sometimes but it's out there."

Adam Ezza Carlson said it was "easy enough if you want to work and are not picky."

Here's what the rest of our readers said on Facebook.

Riana Fern - "Next to impossible when going through a job agency. I was with a job agency for almost 12 months and not once did they offer or show me a job. With a cert I & II in business and a diploma in business administration you'd think they would be able to find one job for me to apply for in that field let alone anything else. Every job I applied for either didn't get back to me or said something along the lines of 'you're over-qualified'. Of course I now have a job, after volunteering for the company for seven years. Trying to find work that isn't just 4-8 hours a week, ie fast food joints, is next to impossible. Everyone looking for part time to full time employees wants them to have 20 years experience behind them. It's not practical."

Ash Hepworth - "It's certainly not easy, you have to have a lot of experience for most jobs, what about those just starting out in the work force due to age, family circumstances etc. I have been looking for six months and still nothing. I even applied for a job with Aldi and was prepared to drive half hour one way just for work but I even got knocked back on that too."

Andrew Berlin - "It's hard. I'm lucky I had a good mate put me on to my job."

Michael Honicke - "I had ads in paper, Seek, Facebook, everywhere and couldn't get anyone to apply, put ads in Brisbane paper and got flooded. Work was too hard."