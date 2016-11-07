Fight over the price of a beer proves expensive

A FIGHT which started over the price of a beer a Laidley pub ended with a prison sentence in Ipswich District Court on Friday.

A 34-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was at the pub with his wife and children in February last year when he threatened to bash a staff member's skull, the court heard.

Crown prosecutor James Marxson said the man was drinking heavily and was upset he was overcharged for a beer.

Mr Marxson said he raised a glass over his head and threatened the victim.

The court heard police were called and took the man home, telling him not to return to the pub.

"Almost immediately he went back and created a disturbance outside," Mr Marxson said.

"He grabbed his son and walked into oncoming traffic, yelling at cars."

Mr Marxson said the defendant went home with his family where he assaulted his wife.

The court heard he pulled her hair, called her various names, threw things in her direction, kicked her bottom and took a large knife from the kitchen, acting in an intimating manner.

Mr Marxson said the defendant was "no stranger to the use of violence as an adult".

Defence lawyer Stephen Kissick said his client was "clearly in the grip of drugs".

He said the man began using cannabis when he was 12, drinking when he was 13 and used methamphetamine when he was 16.

Mr Kissick said the man returned to "chronic use of methamphetamine" after the Grantham floods in 2011.

"He is a completely different person to how he was presenting in an intoxicated state at the time of the offending," Mr Kissick said.

"It was a real gaggle of really quite poor conduct and the result of the violence was a kick to the bottom with some bruising."

Mr Kissick said the man's son was born two days prior to sentencing on Friday and the relationship with his new partner was "a functioning one" which is not marred by alcohol.

"He does acknowledge he had a beer when his child was born," he said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said the man's conduct against his wife was "quite despicable".

"It seems to be motivated by the fact you believed she should have intervened," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"The police attended (the hotel), removed you from the premises and told you to stay home which was pretty sound advice you chose not to take."

The defendant pleaded guilty to one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, public nuisance within the vicinity of a licensed premises, creating a disturbance within the vicinity of a licensed premises and two counts of common assault.

He was sentenced to a head sentence of 10 months imprisonment with immediate parole.