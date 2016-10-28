Bus driver killed after being "set alight" by passenger

A 29-year-old bus driver is dead after a passenger doused him in flammable liquid and set him alight.

Another 11 passengers on the Brisbane bus who witnessed the incident had to be treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.



Something awful happened in #Moorooka today. Police say a bus driver was set alight by a passenger https://t.co/L0HjDMWWem @ABCNewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/3IEHY2TRgD — James Maasdorp (@MaasdorpJR) October 28, 2016

Earlier reports of the incident suggested there had been a crash which resulted in the bus catching fire.

But shortly after 11.14am, Queensland Police Superintendent Jim Keogh said the bus stopped into the Moorvale Shopping Centre to pick up three passengers when the person struck.

"At that time that one of the passengers entered onto the bus and poured a flammable liquid onto the driver," Supt Keogh said.

"Subsequently the driver was set alight and is now deceased.

"The fire was substantial, he would have stood little chance.

"Our inquiries indicate it was rather rapid, a lot of finer details won't be known for some time."

CRASH UPDATE: Reports bus driver killed and up to 11 others injured in a crash on Beaudesert Road at Moorooka. #9News pic.twitter.com/4bA6B802Ju — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) October 28, 2016

The superintendent described it as a "horrific incident", adding that a 48-year-old man is in custody.

Those on board were "visibly shaken".

"Police are speaking to passengers, as you can imagine they are traumatised," he said.

"We are providing assistance in that regard.

"A bus driver going about his business, supporting the community and has his life taken from him in a senseless and needless act."