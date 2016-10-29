Festival promises lots of fun for the whole family

FUN TIMES: Clintelle Graveson and Shannon Campbell on the dodgems at the Jacaranda Festival in Goodna.

GOODNA'S much loved Jacaranda Festival is back again, and this year promises to be bigger and better than before.

Now in its 49th year, The Goodna Jacaranda Festival will be held all weekend at Evan Marginson Park, opposite the Goodna Services Club.

Goodna Community Board president Mathew Taylor said this year's festival would be jam packed with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

"This year we have something for everyone and we are very excited with the events being showcased,” he said.

All of the fun will kick off at 8am on Saturday with so many things to see and do.

There will be rides galore for both big kids and little ones in sideshow alley. Some of the rides that will feature at the festival include the drop zone, dance party, flash dance, avalanche, cha cha, dodgems, swinger, bungees, rock wall, land train, giant slide, pirate ship, jumping castles and the giant worm. Rides are from the low price of $4.25, or you can purchase coupons for a cheaper price. Each ride costs a specified number of coupons. Single coupons are $2 each, or you can purchase a pack of 18 for $30.

For the younger kids, there will also be a Halloween dress up competition. Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their scariest Halloween costume. Face painters will also be available at the festival should you like a scary face to go with your costume. The Halloween dress up costume will begin at 5pm and judging will be held at 7.30pm, with some great prizes to be won.

Following the Halloween competition, Australian country singer Shannon Noll will then head on stage to perform before a spectacular fireworks display lights up the night sky.

All of the fun of the festival will continue on Sunday though with all the rides still operating and more live entertainment to be enjoyed.

The Jacaranda Car Show will kick off at 9am on Sunday morning for car lovers to come and admire some beautiful looking engines.

There will also be lots more live entertainment and market stalls for visitors to experience.

The festival will also feature an array of tasty delicacies from the numerous food vans and vendors. Festival-goers will be able to munch on burgers, dagwood dogs, chips, hotdogs, German sausages, churros, nachos and loads more while enjoying the festival.

Ipswich Deputy Mayor Paul Tully said he was thrilled to have such a dedicated team of volunteers run this much-loved event in his division.

"With this free community event attracting up to 30,000 people over three days, it is fantastic for the local community. I would like to thank the dedicated group of volunteers who put on this event each year,” he said.

With the train station so close, visitors are encouraged to catch public transport to the event. There will however be four car parking areas open for the public at a cost of a gold coin donation. Car parks will be located off Woogaroo St, George St, Brisbane Tce and Layard St. Disabled car parking is available off Woogaroo St with access onto the field for people in wheelchairs and motorised scooters.