PHOTOS: Festival goers embrace spirit

WITH A history stretching back to 1967, the annual Goodna Jacaranda Festival is going from strength to strength, says organiser Mathew Taylor.

President of the Goodna Community Association, the group that stages the annual festival, Mr Taylor said it is a 'celebration of our diverse community'.

"It is about bringing different elements of our community together," he said.

"We do a lot of work through the year, joining the dots, it is a constant review to see how we can improve each year."

Mr Taylor said the festival was a way for local schools and community groups to outreach, and show the broader community what was available within Goodna.

"We had 20 different community groups from a wide range of backgrounds all taking a role, this was a way for them to meet the community, but also for residents to see what is here."

Redbank Plains High School hospitality students had catered for the festival's 'meet and greet' functions Mr Taylor said, another way it showcased the abilities of the Goodna area.

"The school has a catering business, they provided us with five-star silver service catering for our businesses and sponsors, who then got to see that everything was run by local students."

While community groups were able to use the festival to highlight their capabilities, Mr Taylor said it was important businesses had a chance to showcase themselves.

"They need to be able to let people know they are here, so residents can support them, if local businesses are strong, then they can employ more local people, which supports the community."

The festival remains a free event, Mr Taylor said, to provide somewhere for people to go.

"There are free events like the concert, headlined by Shannon Noll this year, as well as the fireworks, we want to give the community something."

After suffering badly in the 2011 floods, Mr Taylor said the festival has grown 'year-on-year'.