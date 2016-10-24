26°
Festival blooms with Jacaranda trees

24th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
BLOOMING GOOD: Cr Paul Tully with the Goodna Jacarandas, in bloom ahead of the upcoming Jacaranda Festival.
HISTORIC Jacaranda trees are putting on a bloomin' good show just in time for this year's Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

Councillor Paul Tully, Division Two Councillor and Festival Patron, said the trees were awash with purple at just the right time.

"Last year the trees bloomed very late but this year they have come into their own right on time," Cr Tully said.

"The trees along Brisbane Terrace were planted by work gangs in 1932 during the Great Depression and have endured three major floods, in 1955, 1974 and 2011.

"About 20 of the original trees remain and they have stood the test of time and continue to delight residents each year with their vibrant flowers.

"As well as the historic trees along Brisbane Terrace, the Jacarandas lining Evan Marginson Park are also in full bloom.

"It is wonderful news that they are blooming in time for this year's festival which gets under way on Friday, October 28."

Cr Tully said this year's festival promised plenty of family fun and entertainment.

"Renowned Australian artist Shannon Noll has been secured as the headline act for this year's festival and will no doubt be a hit with local families and visitors to the festival," Cr Tully said.

"As well, there will be plenty of other entertainment including amusement rides, delicious culinary delights and performances by artists."

