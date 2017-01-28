Fernvale man accused of stalking woman in shopping centre

A FERNVALE man will face court next month accused of sexual assaulting and stalking a woman at Indooroopilly Shopping Centre last week.

It will be alleged a man wearing a yellow 'high-vis' singlet followed a 22-year-old woman around a department store inside the Moggill Rd complex before she was indecently assaulted around 2pm on Friday, January 20.

A mobile phone has been seized which allegedly depicts hundreds of images of women inappropriately photographed in and around the shopping centre in recent months.

Detectives are investigating further incidents in the Indooroopilly area and are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim or a witness to a similar offence to contact police.

Detectives charged the charged the 36-year-old man with sexual assault, stalking and drug offences and he appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this week where he was remanded in custody and due to reappear in the same court on February 2.