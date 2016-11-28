Marathon 1700-hour fight saves homes, lives from bushfire

IPSWICH'S rural firefighters worked night and day and put in more than 1700 man hours to protect homes from a massive bushfire at Fernvale over the weekend.

Rural fire area director Paul Storrs says more than 100 personnel were called on to control a blaze that burned through more than 400 hectares.

The fire started last Thursday and is still burning in small patches today, although only three crews remain on the scene.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Inspector Storrs said it had been a very busy weekend for all crews involved.

"We've seen an awful lot of man hours put in with some people doing 10-hour shifts," he said.

"The volunteers did an amazing job, getting the containment in place on Friday night through to Saturday morning and strengthening that over the last couple of days.

"We identified 11 structures that could have been at risk from the fire on England Creek Rd and on the eastern side, and they were all protected because of the work of our volunteers."

Wivenhoe Pocket Rural Fire Brigade's Facebook page features tributes to some of the volunteers involved in the five-day campaign, including this anonymous thank-you from a woman whose husband was involved:

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of this man. It's been a hard slog since Thursday fighting a terrible fire in Fernvale (the town next to us).

"It's really inspiring to see such community spirit where we live.

"To everyone that assisted, a huge thank you is in order for not just giving your efforts but also your time, and I'm sure your families will be thankful to have you home safe tonight.

"I believe there is no greater honour than to be able to serve your community, especially in times like these and I'm proud to be a part of such a great team."

On Thursday, 60 volunteers were called to fight the fire, and on Friday there were 55 personnel on the ground.

Crews were scaled back on Saturday, with five crews on the scene.

Three crews have monitored the fire and conducted back burning yesterday and today.

With dry and hot conditions in recent weeks, firefighters are concerned that the Ipswich area could see more fires similar to the one that broke out at Fernvale.

Insp Storrs said while there was not a total fire ban, he was reducing the number of permitted burns.

"No further permitted burns will be undertaken, unless there are specific safety reasons," he said.

"People who are burning on properties need to be aware of the risks, keep safe and be prepared.

"Also people working with grinders, welders and slashers need to be aware of the risk of starting a fire - we have already seen a few started as a result of hot work being carried out on properties."