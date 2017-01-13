Fence, washing line damaged by runaway police car

Police are investigating after an unmanned police car crashed through the fence of a house in Rosewood yesterday.

The owner was at home at the time but was not injured.

The vehicle came to rest in her back yard, damaging the fence and washing line.

It is believed the car had been up the road on another job when the officer left the vehicle and it began to move.

The vehicle rolled down the hill, picking up speed before crashing into the property.

It is yet to be determined whether the handbrake failed and whether the car was in park.