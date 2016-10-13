Feathers flying over poultry farm debate

Scenic Rim council has seen an increase in poultry farm applications.

IN A bold move Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen has demanded State Government intervention to address the long-term impact of industrialised poultry farms in his region.

Cr Christensen said the impact of dust and odour emissions on properties neighbouring poultry farms was a matter of increasing concern to the Scenic Rim community.

The mayor called Queensland's political leaders to revoke the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' (DAF) current Meat Chicken Guidelines and empower councils to apply the standards of their own planning schemes in determining the suitability of proposed poultry farm developments.

In its September meeting, Scenic Rim Regional Council approved the expansion of an established poultry farm at Lower Mount Walker but denied two applications for new farms to be built despite them meeting State Government guidelines.

"It is time to bring about change and I am calling on the premier, deputy premier and minister to intervene as a matter of urgency and support the communities of Queensland," he said.

An example of a chicken farm operation. Contributed.

The mayor is also calling on the State Government to review guidelines to determine if the odour models utilised reflect the experience of affected landholders and to develop a more appropriate methodology.

"Council is experiencing an acceleration in not only the frequency of applications seeking to develop this type of intensive agricultural industry in Scenic Rim, but also in the size and scale of these proposed developments," he said.

"We acknowledge that poultry farming is a primary production enterprise, one which supports a demand from consumers, and that Scenic Rim relies on agriculture as a pillar of the economy.

"However, the community has said they want to live in a region which provides relaxed living and rural lifestyle and one which respects our spectacular scenery and environment.

"Industrialised poultry farms in inappropriate locations within our region present a risk to the health, well-being and lifestyle of our residents. It is also impacting on the amenity of their area and eroding their fundamental property rights."

The mayor said council had to find a balance between keeping industry moving and respecting the rights of Scenic Rim residents.

"We are all entitled to respectful co-existence with our neighbours, but this is simply not possible when your household is subject to unacceptable dust and odour impacts of an adjacent poultry farm," he said.