LAND GRAB: Fears for future of Ipswich pony club

Helen Spelitis
| 6th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
ANXIOUS WAIT: Allen Zahnow, President City of Ipswich Pony Club INC wants a committment in writing.
ANXIOUS WAIT: Allen Zahnow, President City of Ipswich Pony Club INC wants a committment in writing. Rob Williams

A PONY club is preparing to install $25,000 worth of brand new cross country equipment in a bid to attract more members, but there's an air of anxiety among the club's officials.

They're afraid Ipswich City Council will move in and reclaim the council-owned land at Deebing Heights to re-purpose the vacant block as sporting fields.

City of Ipswich Pony Club president Allen Zahnow desperately wants written assurance from the council the club won't be asked to move within the next 10 to 15 years before going ahead with the costly equipment installation; given it already had to outlay money to move when the region's clubs amalgamated.

The council said it has offered a formal commitment to the club that it can stay at the site until it is redeveloped into sporting fields.

"At which time the council has committed to finding the club an alternative location in the eastern suburbs," Parks and Sports chair Councillor David Morrison said, in a written statement.

That agreement has never been put in writing and the club has no idea when they will be asked to leave.

Meanwhile the lack of security is pushing members to move to different clubs; City of Ipswich Pony Club has about 20 members and Mr Zahnow said they've lost five members in the past year.

"People don't want to put the effort into a club if they think the council is going to come and take it away," Mr Zahnow said.

"I am stepping down as president soon and the new president needs to be assured the club is worth investing in."

Rather than leasing the land on a long-term basis, the club has a standard seasonal booking or permit with the council.

The council said it was yet to receive a booking request for 2017, but Mr Zahnow is yet to receive any request to do so.

He said until he sees a formal, written agreement, signed by the mayor himself, he will continue fearing the council will come in any day and tell the club they're moving.

"I'll believe it when they put it in writing," Mr Zahnow said. "I've dealt with six or seven people who have promised me this and that... until a written agreement is signed by the mayor, as the head of the city - it's nothing."

Under the council's standard agreements with sporting clubs occupying city land, all infrastructure and permanent fixtures are owned by the council.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich city council pony club

A JUDGE has ordered the council to negotiate with a company it slapped with an $11,000 fine.

