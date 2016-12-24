Fatigue killing us

ALMOST every year, fatigue is killing people on Ipswich roads.
Last year we saw zero fatalities in our region - a brilliant result tarnished by the 20 people hospitalised as a direct result of fatigue. 2013 was our worst of the past eight years with four people killed.
Factors that might increase fatigue include:
- Lack of sleep, poor sleep.
- The amount of time spent driving.
- Driving when your body wants to sleep - for example driving in the early hours when you would be asleep.
- Monotony - driving stretches of straight road.
- Individual characteristics - age, physical condition and use of alcohol also influences how fast we become tired.
Fatalities and hospital visits as result of fatigue
2008: 0 fatalities, 26 hospitalisations
2009: 3 fatalities, 27 hospitalisations
2010: 2 fatalities, 23 hospitalisations
2011: 1 fatalities, 12 hospitalisations
2012: 1 fatalities, 30 hospitalisations
2013: 4 fatalities, 21 hospitalisations
2014: 1 fatalities, 33 hospitalisations
2015: 0 fatalities, 20 hospitalisations