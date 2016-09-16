Five-year sentence for raping daughter four times a week

AN Ipswich father who committed 46 sexual offences against his teenage daughter and "took away her innocence" has been jailed.

The 42-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to five years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the offending in Ipswich District Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the offending lasted for more than two years and happened up to four times a week when the girl was between 13 to 15 years old.

Crown prosecutor Clare Kelly told the court the "type of sexual offending between them was quite varied".

"There were different types of sexual rape," Ms Kelly said.

"(There was) simulated sexual intercourse (and) grinding.

"It was a significant breach of trust by a father to his daughter."

Ms Kelly said the defendant told the girl "not to tell her mother otherwise he would be put in jail".

She said the man was charged after the girl told her boyfriend and her mother became aware.

The court heard the man made admissions to "many aspects" of the offending to police and also to the girl's mother.

A victim impact statement written by the girl's mother revealed the family "struggled most days to come to terms with what had happened".

"(She) is not able to trust adult males and feels uncomfortable around them," the statement read.

"He took away our daughter's innocence."

Defence lawyer Stephen Kissick said his client had "deep remorse and sorrow".

"It will have dramatic and lasting effects and my client accepts that," he said.

"He was in the grip of alcoholism and there was always a lot of alcohol drunk.

"Without blaming alcohol, there is no doubt his inhibitions and moral compass were reduced.

"That's his number one issue upon release, to never drink again."

The defendant pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, 25 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 being of lineal descent, 16 counts of rape and four counts of attempted rape.

Judge Greg Koppenol told the man he would "have a difficult time in prison".

He sentenced the man to a head sentence of five years imprisonment with parole eligibility after he served 20 months.